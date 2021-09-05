CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Saint Augustine

Posted by 
St. Augustine News Flash
St. Augustine News Flash
 4 days ago

(Saint Augustine, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Saint Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a92Pi_0bnMeClV00

25 Salt Point, St Augustine, 32086

4 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,986 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This Lovely Home Is Only 3 Years Young And Still Feels Like A Brand New Home. Coastal Color Palette And The Beach Is Less Than 3 Miles Away. Lakewood Pointe Is A Gated Community With No Cdd Fees Off Sr206 Near Crescent Beach Baptist Church. Centrally Located But Tucked Away From Heavy Traffic Areas. 4br/2ba Or 3br With Flex Room/Office. 4th Br Is Non-conforming And Does Not Have A Closet. Currently Used As A Home Office With French Doors Off Entry Hall. Tile That Looks Like Light Wood Flooring Throughout Home Makes For A Worry Free Lifestyle. Kitchen Features White Cabinetry,Stainless Appliances And Quartz Countertops With Coordinating Honeycomb Backsplash. Ring Doorbell Included Plus Surround Sound System With Recessed Speakers In Living Area. Simply Safe Alarm System Is In Place And Less Than $30 Month Monitoring Fee. Water Softener,Irrigation System With Well,Crown Molding In Main Living Area,Deeper Baseboards Plus High Ceilings. Spacious Master Bath With His And Hers Closets.,Screened Lanai Leads Out To Fenced Yard - Perfect For Kids,Grandkids Or Pets. Some Furniture Is Available To Purchase Separately. Tv In Flex Room/4th Br Stays. Washer/Dryer Negotiable. This Home Is Located In Flood Zone X (map Attached).

For open house information, contact Anita Kay Huston, Coastal Realty & Property Management at 904-471-9344

Copyright © 2021 St. Augustine & St. John's County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBORFL-214904)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkbYF_0bnMeClV00

640 Nautical Way, St Augustine, 32080

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,617 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Island Home Located In The Highly Desirable Commodores Club Community. This 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Home Needs Some Tlc And Price Reflects. Open Floor Plan,Breakfast Nook With Combo Dinning,And Fireplace. Backyard Is Fenced With Screen Lanai. This Could Be A Perfect Home For Any Family. Commodores Club Offers A Clubhouse,Beautiful Community Pool,Playground For The Kids And A Short Bike Ride Or Stroll From St. Augustine Beach.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Dziurzynski, Watson Realty Corp (A1A) at 904-494-2575

Copyright © 2021 St. Augustine & St. John's County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBORFL-215353)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HAPQ_0bnMeClV00

129 Fonseca Dr, St Augustine, 32086

3 Beds 4 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautifully remodeled 3BR/3.5BA home in Tuscany of St Augustine Shores! Fully updated offering kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash, all new SS appliances, large family room with spectacular brick fireplace, high ceilings throughout with recess lighting, Master Bath with jetted tub, and much more. Split floorplan gives great privacy, and third bath accessible from rear lanai ideal for a future pool! Located in highly desired A rated district of WD Hartley Elementary!!OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4/10/21 FROM 10AM-5PM & 4/11/21 FROM 10AM-1PM!!

For open house information, contact DOMINIC DeANGELIS, eXp REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1104157)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygDfJ_0bnMeClV00

40 Oak Ave, St Augustine, 32084

3 Beds 3 Baths | $891,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,309 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Choose from one of Pinnacle Homes beautiful floor plans to design your next home, or we can customize one of your own. All homes include high ceilings & 8' doors, oversized windows, custom 42'' cabinets with soft-close drawers and crown molding, quartz countertops, wood flooring, stainless appliances, deluxe master bathroom, walk-in closet, 4'' door casing, and comes with a full builder warranty. Photos are of model to showcase included features and available finishes. All floor plans available to view on builder website. This listing includes the lot and home. FOR JUST THE LOT SEE MLS 1084863.

For open house information, contact JOHN H JACKIEWICZ, WEICHERT REALTORS CROWN PROPERTIES at 904-770-4663x122

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1100941)

With St. Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

