Take a look at these homes for sale in Spring Hill

(Spring Hill, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Spring Hill. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3484 Eagle Nest Drive, Hernando Beach, 34607 1 Bed 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 642 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great Get Away Hernando Beach Home With Direct Gulf Access- Minutes To The Open Water- This Home Has1 Bedroom- Full Bathroom Remodeled Eat In Kitchen- Pantry- Out Back There Are Wooden Decks, Boat Dock, Sea Wall Open Water Views, Davits, Close To Restaurants, Hotels, Shopping, Boat Ramp, Beaches, Fishing Piers, Parks, And Much More. Call Today For A Showing.

10919 Midland Bridge Road, Hudson, 34667 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 1990

WELL MAINTAINED - MOVE IN READY - 3/2/2 POOL HOME. This adorable home has had only ONE OWNER and since they're "snowbirds", the occupancy has been seasonal thereby limiting excessive wear and tear. The SOLAR HEATED POOL is perfect for warming up year round without breaking the budget. Watering the lawn is inexpensive due to the private irrigation well. Roof replaced in 2014 and AC replaced in 2016. The location of this home is in the highly sought after Arlington Woods Community. Enjoy the privacy of no rear neighbors. Close to beaches, restaurants and just about anything you will ever need. This home is a great find, call for a showing today, you won't be disappointed.

11457 Exmore Street, Spring Hill, 34609 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1987

TASTEFULLY UPDATED 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage POOL HOME! Open floor plan, many NEW updates! The cook in your home will appreciate all the amenities!! NEW Appliance Package! Custom kitchen and updated all wood kitchen cabinets and new counters. Custom installed life lock waterproof flooring throughout the common areas as well as brand new carpet in the bedrooms.. Bathrooms have been Recently updated with custom vanities and counters, as well as updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. The open split floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Over sized fully fenced lot on a quiet street. Conveniently located in New Port Richey, enjoy easy access to a tons of entertainment and dining options as well as all Tampa Bay area beaches. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!

16407 Rustling Wind Road, Brooksville, 34604 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,999 | Mobile Home | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Giddy-up! Put on your blue jeans and saddle up! 9 acres located in Brooksville conveniently bordering Spring Hill. Property fenced in by no climb and top board all the way around and 8 separate fenced in areas within, each with water access for your livestock needs. Big beautiful oak trees, fruit bearing peach, pear, lemon, mulberry trees, grape vines, and a stock pond. The home is a Palm Harbor featuring an open split floor plan, two living rooms with skylights, a cozy fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with moveable island, lots of cabinets, walk-in closets, dual sinks and skylights in both bathrooms, garden tub in master bath. Hardwood floors throughout home with tile in kitchen, bathrooms, formal living room, and laundry room. Spacious wrap-around porch screened in the back and side, and a refreshing salt water solar pool with brand new pool pump, filter, and screened enclosure! A/C 2016, Roof 2017. Property includes an 8 stall barn with a tack and feed room and 220 hook-up, a 40 x 60 pole barn, a detached 900 sqft oversized double garage with electric can hold commercial truck, farm equipment. Also, a 36' x 36' workshop includes 1/2 bathroom and 220 hook-up, cedar closet - can hold tractor, lawn mower, and boat! Property even has RV hook up, and side access road for your convenience.

