CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Top homes for sale in Bend

Posted by 
Bend Journal
Bend Journal
 4 days ago

(Bend, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00339A_0bnMe8Jq00

63378 Clearstone Drive, Bend, 97703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Stunning single level contemporary home in the Frank Lloyd Wright style offers tons of natural light throughout in NW Bend. The great room design showcases the beautiful finishes which includes hardwood floors, SS appliances, tile counters, large windows, Earth Advantage construction and so much more. Enjoy the fully fenced newly updated xeriscape outdoor living spaces. Perfectly located it is near Riley Ranch Regional Park, Tumalo State Park, Cascade Shopping Center and Hwy 97 for quick access to all that Central Oregon has to offer. Come make this beautiful house your home.

For open house information, contact Erin E Fielder, Fred Real Estate Group at 541-647-6556

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220128529)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVGjW_0bnMe8Jq00

1047 Nw Promontory Court, Bend, 97703

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,649,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Come home to this private and secluded hilltop masterpiece with commanding city & Pilot Butte views! Elegant interiors focus on main level living with ideal separation of bedrooms. Primary suite pampers with luxury marble bath, deck access, and southern views. The grand eat-in kitchen opens up to the wraparound deck for impressive al fresco entertaining. Incomparable outdoor spaces blend indoor/outdoor living to create the perfect Central Oregon lifestyle. Multiple paver patios with a wood burning outdoor fireplace and hot tub plus expansive lawn invite you to create lasting memories with friends & family. Lower level bonus rooms ensure there's room for everyone. Undeniable end of cul-de-sac seclusion and panoramic views will inspire you to live your best life while being just moments away from parks, trails, and the heart of Bend! Open House | Friday, 09.03 | 1-3PM

For open house information, contact Odette Adair, Coldwell Banker Bain at 541-382-4123

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220127674)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qqyz4_0bnMe8Jq00

64610 Collins Road, Bend, 97703

5 Beds 3 Baths | $7,249,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,429 Square Feet | Built in 1996

The premier equestrian estate in Central Oregon. A fully turn key 43 acre facility with stunning views of the Cascades and ultimate privacy. New equestrian amenities include: 110/220 steel framed indoor riding arena, new stalls, outdoor arena and covered horse exerciser. Easy maintenance and incredibly well laid out. This a once in a lifetime opportunity! Full remodel with no expense spared on main home and barn completed 7/2021.

For open house information, contact Ryan Whitcomb, Weichert, Realtors-Norwest at 541-647-1920

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220128403)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yfc1_0bnMe8Jq00

21281 Bellflower Place, Bend, 97702

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Gorgeous, lightly lived-in Gardenside home. 1731 SF with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Luxurious primary bedroom on the main level with tiled shower. Rear entry two car garage. Home opens onto the common area which is a grasssy expanse. Park which is maintained by Parks & Rec is at the end of the block. Enjoy a private and tranquil garden oasis, close to shopping, medical and dining.

For open house information, contact Danielle Strome, John L Scott Bend-Redmond at 541-548-1712

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Central Oregon. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSCOR-220130380)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Bend Journal

Bend Journal

Bend, OR
95
Followers
221
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Bend, OR
Real Estate
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Bend, OR
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Rec#Design#Ss Appliances#Fred Real Estate Group#Friends#Coldwell Banker Bain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy