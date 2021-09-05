Top homes for sale in Bend

(Bend, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

63378 Clearstone Drive, Bend, 97703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Stunning single level contemporary home in the Frank Lloyd Wright style offers tons of natural light throughout in NW Bend. The great room design showcases the beautiful finishes which includes hardwood floors, SS appliances, tile counters, large windows, Earth Advantage construction and so much more. Enjoy the fully fenced newly updated xeriscape outdoor living spaces. Perfectly located it is near Riley Ranch Regional Park, Tumalo State Park, Cascade Shopping Center and Hwy 97 for quick access to all that Central Oregon has to offer. Come make this beautiful house your home.

For open house information, contact Erin E Fielder, Fred Real Estate Group at 541-647-6556

1047 Nw Promontory Court, Bend, 97703 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,649,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Come home to this private and secluded hilltop masterpiece with commanding city & Pilot Butte views! Elegant interiors focus on main level living with ideal separation of bedrooms. Primary suite pampers with luxury marble bath, deck access, and southern views. The grand eat-in kitchen opens up to the wraparound deck for impressive al fresco entertaining. Incomparable outdoor spaces blend indoor/outdoor living to create the perfect Central Oregon lifestyle. Multiple paver patios with a wood burning outdoor fireplace and hot tub plus expansive lawn invite you to create lasting memories with friends & family. Lower level bonus rooms ensure there's room for everyone. Undeniable end of cul-de-sac seclusion and panoramic views will inspire you to live your best life while being just moments away from parks, trails, and the heart of Bend! Open House | Friday, 09.03 | 1-3PM

For open house information, contact Odette Adair, Coldwell Banker Bain at 541-382-4123

64610 Collins Road, Bend, 97703 5 Beds 3 Baths | $7,249,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,429 Square Feet | Built in 1996

The premier equestrian estate in Central Oregon. A fully turn key 43 acre facility with stunning views of the Cascades and ultimate privacy. New equestrian amenities include: 110/220 steel framed indoor riding arena, new stalls, outdoor arena and covered horse exerciser. Easy maintenance and incredibly well laid out. This a once in a lifetime opportunity! Full remodel with no expense spared on main home and barn completed 7/2021.

For open house information, contact Ryan Whitcomb, Weichert, Realtors-Norwest at 541-647-1920

21281 Bellflower Place, Bend, 97702 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Gorgeous, lightly lived-in Gardenside home. 1731 SF with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Luxurious primary bedroom on the main level with tiled shower. Rear entry two car garage. Home opens onto the common area which is a grasssy expanse. Park which is maintained by Parks & Rec is at the end of the block. Enjoy a private and tranquil garden oasis, close to shopping, medical and dining.

For open house information, contact Danielle Strome, John L Scott Bend-Redmond at 541-548-1712