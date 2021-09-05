Take a look at these homes on the market in College Station

(College Station, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in College Station will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3035 Wolfpack, Bryan, 77808 3 Beds 3 Baths | $416,792 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful in design "The Lydia" is the newest in the Reece Homes family of plans! It offers a wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath innovative plan that has a separate study (which could also be a 4th bedroom if desired) and an upstairs game room. Situated in the newest phase of Austin's Colony - one of Bryan's newest communities that is close to the Target Center, restaurants, and easy access to Highway 6 both north and south. The heart of this home is the kitchen that features a large island that provides plenty of seating, custom cabinetry, and great storage. It is adjacent to the dining area and the open living area offers plenty of room for seating and entertaining. The master suite boasts a large walk-in shower, his and hers closets, separate vanity areas, and a garden bath tub for relaxing.

5235 Montague Loop, Bryan, 77807 3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,650 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Rosewood offers a spacious living room, kitchen open to dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, Snowdrift schemed cabinetry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Be one of the first to live in this brand new subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your virtual or real showing today and make it yours!

4216 Tuscany, Bryan, 77802 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,470,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,450 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Extraordinary new builder home in beautiful Miramont subdivision with posh details! Luxurious finishes abound as you are "wowed" by the elegant entry with marble flooring and a barrel ceiling. Stunning living spaces include a family room whose focal point is a custom stone, brick, and cast stone fireplace that soars to the 2nd floor and a custom stand-up wet bar. The formal dining could also be used as a study. Overlooking the fairway enjoy views of the Robert Trent Jones-designed golf course from the outdoor entertaining areas. An open kitchen showcases quartzite countertops, a Dacor stainless appliance package, island with a prep sink, walk-in pantry, and an adjacent dining area with beautiful views thru the incredible steel windows and doors which are featured throughout the house. The private primary suite exudes luxury with a spa-like feel in the elegant bath where you will feel pampered. The star of this suite is the huge walk-in closet/dressing area with a built-in storage island. Other features include 2 secondary bedrooms on the main floor each with their own bathrooms, a large laundry room, a mud room, and a 3 car garage. Upstairs is a 2nd floor guest suite with its own private bath and a large double game room both with balcony views of the golf course. No detail has been spared - see your agent for more details. Close to the gorgeous private member Miramont club house and golf course. See the concept video: https://youtu.be/pX_rbEMN_Kk

301 Sterling Street, College Station, 77840 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Investment Opportunity for teardown possibilities.

