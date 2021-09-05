Take a look at these homes for sale in Rock Hill

(Rock Hill, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rock Hill will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2024 Donaldson Street, Indian Land, 29707 5 Beds 5 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,040 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Entry only listing. Contact seller directly at (301) 641-2533 for all showings, questions, and offers. 3 story John Wieland Craftsman style in sought after Bridgemill!Light filled home w/open floor plan, 10ft ceilings on 1st offers Office, ½ bath, dining, and great room,Upgraded Kitchen w/42” Cabinets & large granite island,Breakfast area,walk in pantry, mudroom & garage.Owner's Suite w/sitting room,upgraded bath w/2 walk-in closets, dual sinks, tiled shower, 3 bedrooms 2 share a bath, 3rd bedroom is EnSuite,Laundry & bonus area complete 2nd floor. 3rd floor is Bonus room and ensuite bedroom. Level backyard includes a inground sprinkler system. Two-car garage and CPI security system make life worry free and Carbon Monoxide Detector(s) and safety blinds throughout the home. Minutes from the Ballantyne area, yet SC taxes and Indian Land School District. Community Features: Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Dog Park, Door Pool, Playground, Picnic Area, Walking Trail around the lake, Tennis Courts, Volley Ball Sand Court.

1034 Quail Run Court, Indian Land, 29707 4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,218 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Like new and painstakingly cared for home with upgrades galore!! Main level boasts open floor plan with 9' high ceilings, 8' high doorways, Large Chefs kitchen w/ Granite counters+Granite island, upgraded farm sink, 42' inch cabinets w/ hardwired lighting added underneath, SS appliances w/ CookTop range, upgraded Butler pantry w/ 3 extra cabinets, double sided (see through) fireplace w/ an additional sitting room! Drop Zone w/ Cubbies, wainscoting in foyer and inviting dining room. Gleaming hardwoods downstairs - matching hardwoods installed on staircase and upstairs hallways! Master BR features trey ceilings w/ recessed lighting & custom built-in's in walk-in closet. 3 more spacious BR's with Huge Bonus room w/ custom cabinetry! All faucets & light fixtures upgraded. Garage includes 8 ft bump out w/ Gladiator shelving & TV. Fence added outside w/ extended patio in rear w/ pergola, 20+ trees planted, new storm doors, 3 Nest cameras, security system, custom trash can enclosure & more!

2027 New Style Way, Tega Cay, 29708 4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,253 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO-BE-BUILT! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath plus Office and sitting room 2 car Garage. Second Level Basement Suite with Bedroom and Bath plus Family room. Fenced yard; all-brick exteriors. Low maint. living. Large eat-in Gourmet Kitchen with Lg Kitchen Island, Granite Counters and 42”Maple Cabinets, GE Stainless Steel Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Hardwood or LVP floors in main living areas, Ceramic Tile in wet areas, Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Dual-Vanity Master Bath with Zero Entry Roman Shower, 33” direct vent Gas Fireplace with Granite Surround and Mantel, 10’ Tray Ceilings, 7- ¼’ Base Boards throughout, Arched Panel Interior Doors, Wood Sills on Interior Windows, Optional Covered Porch, Screened Porch, or Sitting Room off the Master Bedroom suite. Fully painted and finished Garages with Pull Down Attic Stairs. This beautiful gated community is only 20 minutes from downtown Charlotte and 7 minutes from Lake Wylie. Don't miss out this community is selling fast. TO BE BUILT!

1430 Woodhaven Road, Rock Hill, 29732 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Completely remodeled brick ranch between Celanese Road, Mt Gallant Rd, and Cherry Rd. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. New roof, Gutters, Paint. Refinished hardwoods, tile in kitchen. New Granite countertops and bath and light fixtures. Gas pac with new duct work. Tankless gas hot water supply. Large private wooded yard. Broker owner

