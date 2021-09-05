CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

On the hunt for a home in Duluth? These houses are on the market

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 4 days ago

(Duluth, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Duluth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMSm9_0bnMe3uD00

5920 Polk St, Duluth, 55807

4 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1904

5920 Polk Street is on the market! This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house would make a great investment property or a perfect starter home. Within walking distance of Keene Creek, Irving park, Keene Creek dog park, and grassy point that overlooks the river. Freshly painted throughout and hardwood floors in the living room. ~BONUS~ The seller would provide for a roof allowance to a new buyer! Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Kevin Kalligher, RE/MAX Results at 952-829-2900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6097253)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2fXj_0bnMe3uD00

619 4Th St, Proctor, 55810

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome home to this Proctor rambler built in 2008. It's on a quiet street and close to schools, hockey rink, golf course and Spirit Mountain. When you walk in you'll be greeted with a lot of natural light and a nice open concept. The bedrooms are all a nice size including the master bedroom that has a large master bathroom with a soaking tub and a lot of closet space. This home has perfect single level living with main floor laundry. It has maintenance free siding and is move in ready at a great price!

For open house information, contact Emilie Slattengren, RE/MAX Results at 952-829-2900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6098567)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeAT9_0bnMe3uD00

1015 W 6Th St, Duluth, 55806

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 1923

JUST LISTED! Here is your chance to own a cute, move in ready home in the Observation Hill Neighborhood of Duluth. The location offers some of the best outdoor attractions the city offers, including being walking distance to Enger Park and access to a network of fantastic hiking and mountain biking trails. Last but not least a seasonal view of Lake Superior! This property had been renovated 10 years ago into transformed into a unique and modern open floor plan. The main level includes two bedrooms, full bathroom including laundry, eat in kitchen, living room and a front and back entry. Up the staircase leads to an extra bonus room that is currently used as a guest room and a cozy reading nook. The back yard is fully fenced and offers great outdoor entertaining space with it patio area and fire pit. There is one off street parking spot as well as a small tuckunder garage and a full unfinished basement that is great extra storage needs. A fantastic property that is sure to sell quickly. Call for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Beverly Van Alstine, RE/MAX Results at 952-829-2900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6099345)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLfRr_0bnMe3uD00

422 N 19 1/2 Ave W, Duluth, 55806

2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Buyer got cold feet prior to inspection so you still have the chance to make it yours!!! This is such an opportunity that doesn't come along often that you will not want to pass it up!! You will get a great 2+ bedroom home with a fabulous view of the bay and port! A large fenced in yard! A huge 28 x 28 insulated garage! Home has newer flooring in the LR/DR area, vinyl windows, a great 3/4 bath on the main floor just inside the side door (how convenient is that!!), a large full bath on the 2nd floor right near the 2 ample sized bedrooms. There's a nice fire pit area and a cute sitting area right behind the house. The full walk out basement has washer/dryer hookups too. So close to and easy access to literally everything you need!! And the view!! Day or night it is fantastic! Don't miss out on this fabulous property! It's an opportunity that doesn't come up very often!

For open house information, contact Pat Johnson, Market Point Real Estate at 218-464-8053

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6097879)

See more property details

