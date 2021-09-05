Take a look at these homes on the Tuscaloosa market now

(Tuscaloosa, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tuscaloosa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1211 Riverside Drive, Tuscaloosa, 35401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in None

4 bedroom, 3 bath home just a stones throw from Bryant-Denny stadium. Currently leased through 07/31/2021. Zoned for multi-family.

7326 Trestle Place, Northport, 35473 5 Beds 3 Baths | $293,900 | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

The Salem is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,618 square feet. The main level features a formal dining room, as well as a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island for extra seating and food preparation space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area which leads to the covered patio. Bedroom One offers a luxurious spa-inspired bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. A powder room and walk-in laundry room complete the main level. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanities, and a bonus room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.

400 Browning Drive, Tuscaloosa, 35405 4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1997

You do not want to miss this fabulous 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home in the highly sought after subdivision of Remington! The 30-year roof installed in 2017, HVAC in 2016, and hardwood installed throughout in 2016 are just the beginning of the beautiful updates done on this well maintained home! Enjoy a cup of coffee by the fireplace or the back deck overlooking your fenced in, corner lot. With a spacious kitchen, large living room, and formal dining room, you will have plenty of space to entertain and enjoy company!

375 39Th St, Northport, 35473 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great flip possibility! The adorable home in Pebble Creek features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a great screened-in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. The living room boasts a gorgeous brick fireplace and tall ceilings. The kitchen is very spacious and has a breakfast nook & pantry. The first bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and attached bathroom. The second bedroom is large and has 2 closets and an attached bathroom. The home used to have 3 bedrooms, was converted to a 2 bedroom, could be converted back. Exterior features include a fenced-in backyard, screened-in back porch, and a 2 car garage. HOA dues for Pebble Creek are $120/year. Don't miss out on this wonderful home, schedule a showing today! Home is sold as-is.

