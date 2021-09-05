CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Tuscaloosa market now

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 4 days ago

(Tuscaloosa, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tuscaloosa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4gpF_0bnMe21U00

1211 Riverside Drive, Tuscaloosa, 35401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in None

4 bedroom, 3 bath home just a stones throw from Bryant-Denny stadium. Currently leased through 07/31/2021. Zoned for multi-family.

For open house information, contact Nancy Patrie, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11844489)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKhN4_0bnMe21U00

7326 Trestle Place, Northport, 35473

5 Beds 3 Baths | $293,900 | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

The Salem is a two-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,618 square feet. The main level features a formal dining room, as well as a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island for extra seating and food preparation space. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area which leads to the covered patio. Bedroom One offers a luxurious spa-inspired bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. A powder room and walk-in laundry room complete the main level. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanities, and a bonus room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.

For open house information, contact Robbyn Duncan D.R. Horton - Birmingham

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24287-240-24287-242870000-0021)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxrs6_0bnMe21U00

400 Browning Drive, Tuscaloosa, 35405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1997

You do not want to miss this fabulous 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home in the highly sought after subdivision of Remington! The 30-year roof installed in 2017, HVAC in 2016, and hardwood installed throughout in 2016 are just the beginning of the beautiful updates done on this well maintained home! Enjoy a cup of coffee by the fireplace or the back deck overlooking your fenced in, corner lot. With a spacious kitchen, large living room, and formal dining room, you will have plenty of space to entertain and enjoy company!

For open house information, contact Erika Barnette, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11824747)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5bzj_0bnMe21U00

375 39Th St, Northport, 35473

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great flip possibility! The adorable home in Pebble Creek features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a great screened-in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. The living room boasts a gorgeous brick fireplace and tall ceilings. The kitchen is very spacious and has a breakfast nook & pantry. The first bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and attached bathroom. The second bedroom is large and has 2 closets and an attached bathroom. The home used to have 3 bedrooms, was converted to a 2 bedroom, could be converted back. Exterior features include a fenced-in backyard, screened-in back porch, and a 2 car garage. HOA dues for Pebble Creek are $120/year. Don't miss out on this wonderful home, schedule a showing today! Home is sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Morgan Smyth, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11875156)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
126
Followers
221
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Real Estate
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Homes#Smart Thermostat#Smart Home Technology#Smart Device#D R Horton Smart Home#Z Wave#Honeywell#Kwikset#Eaton Corporation#Qolsys Inc#Alarm Com#Skybell#Nook Pantry#Hoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy