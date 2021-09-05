CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Check out these homes on the Greenville market now

Greenville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Greenville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oEIL_0bnMe0G200

1412 Evergreen Drive, Greenville, 27858

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This three bedroom two bath home has everything you'll need - hardwood floors, a fenced in backyard, and a 2 car garage this home is ready for it's new owner. Other great features include the covered back patio and the living room fireplace which offer great places to relax. It's conveniently located minutes from ECU and in the heart of Greenville.

For open house information, contact Camesha Brown, KELLER WILLIAMS POINTS EAST at 252-355-6000

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100286599)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3nXP_0bnMe0G200

1911 Porter Road, Greenville, 27834

3 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Gorgeous brick ranch in the peaceful country with 1644 sqft workshop/detached garage w/half bath! Quality built & well maintained/updated! Granite kitchen, laminate floors, large rooms, security system. New Gas Pak Jan 2020, roof 2011, GUCO water & electric, septic system pumped & repaired about 3 months ago (Jim's Septic Co.), new vapor barrier in Jan 2021. Property has Bonus room/office currently being used as a hair salon. French drain for Bonus/Office/Salon entrance. Detached building has termite contract (Quality Termite & Pest Control) but house does not. Propane & tank do not convey. NOTE: This property has 2 Parcels: 34314 & 40542.

For open house information, contact RUDY SCHULTE TEAM, BHHS PRIME PROPERTIES at 252-321-1990

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100284321)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsSzc_0bnMe0G200

1008 Masters Lane, Greenville, 27834

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Unit being sold ''as is''. Tenant occupied.

For open house information, contact CONNIE COREY, ALDRIDGE & SOUTHERLAND at 252-756-3500

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100269976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPT4s_0bnMe0G200

604 Kings Road, Greenville, 27858

5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,006 Square Feet | Built in 2005

William Poole Design Executive Estate with over 7000 sqft of living space. 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 half baths, gracious foyer, formal living & dining, family room & private porches. Kitchen with double gas ovens & 5 burner gas top stove with grill, 2 dishwashers, built-in refrigerator, large walk-in pantry, triple sink & prep sink both with disposals, granite center island with cook top. Lg Master suite w/fireplace, oversized closet and steam shower. Library/study with granite desktop, fireplace and extensive custom moldings throughout. 2 tankless water heaters, 2 laundry rooms, 4-bay garage with workshop, 2 bonus rooms up, pool table. And more!

For open house information, contact SUSAN AYERS, CLICKIT REALTY INC. at 888-875-4218

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100270826)

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

