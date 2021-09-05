Athens-curious? These homes are on the market

(Athens, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1050 Richwood Trail, Bogart, 30622 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lots of character in this charming, traditional 4 bedroom with 3 bath home in popular North Oconee County on an acre lot. Sit on the deck in a peaceful, serene atmosphere enjoying the lake view and looking over nature anytime of the day. The great room features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and open to the dining room and kitchen area. Kitchen has new cabinetry and granite countertops. The supersized master bedroom is on the main floor with master bath garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet including a stackable washer/dryer for convenient and easy upstairs. The second bedroom was used as an office and has 2 closets and view of the backyard. A second bath upstairs with granite countertop/tile flooring located in the hallway. The second (lower) floor has 2 huge bedrooms with windows overlooking the backyard, a full bath as well as the laundry room with mud sink and cabinets for storage and folding area. The garage has a finished workout area for the current owners but could be used for storage and/or converted to an separate office area. Landscaped with sod in the front yard and a natural backyard. There is a small "she shed" in the backyard. A Home Sweet Home feel!!

32 Rose Hill Lane, Athens, 30601 5 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great 5BR 3 BA Home in Madison County with an Athens address. It is in on a large 2 acre lot that is mostly fenced in. TWO owner suite bedrooms on the MAIN level. Three nice size bedrooms upstairs all with ceiling fans and carpets. The eat-in galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances and has access to the large back deck that over-looks the backyard. There is also a walk-under crawlspace for storage. This home is in Madison county school districts, but still close and convenient to everything Athens has to offer! This home is in Madison county school districts, but still close and convenient to everything Athens has to offer!

3781 Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, 30646 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Presenting an immaculately updated, all-brick ranch in the gently rolling hills of Madison County. Get ready to be amazed by all the exciting features this stunning property has to offer. Adorned throughout with designer appointments blended with a spacious open concept, is what creates the perfect setting to ensure everyday comfortable living at its very best! DETAILS: *3 Bedrooms/2 Full Bath *Partially Finished Daylight Basement *1836 SqFt. *Year Built - 1965 *Remodeled - 2017 *Expansive 1.08 acre lot *In-ground Swimming Pool. UPGRADES: ~4yr. old Roof -50 year Architectural Shingles ~Updated Electrical Systems Throughout ~NEW Trane 14 SEER HVAC ~Hybrid Water Heater Heat pump ~Updated Insulation ~Solar Panels ~Whole-House Fan ~Updated Double Paned Windows Accompanied by 2in. Blinds ~Custom Built-in Wall Safe ~Security System ~Custom Built-in Lockers Area and shelving perfect for shoes, coats, etc. SPECIAL FEATURES: -Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout living areas and bedrooms -Upgraded tile plank floors -Trim package and widened door casings -Custom decorative light fixtures and ceiling fans featuring upgraded dimmer switches -Masonry Fireplace accented by a custom mantle. FLOOR PLAN: -Formal Concept accented by an open living/casual dining experience. -Welcoming gallery styled Foyer. -Spacious Living Room extends to the Keeping Room accented by the fireplace and French doors leading to the rear. The Formal Dining Room could easily seat 8+ and provides access to the Kitchen and living areas. -A home chefs dream, the lavish kitchen is a culinary work of art. Featuring sparkling granite counters including an oversized island with breakfast bar seating, an abundance of custom cabinets accented by over and under-cabinet lighting, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliancesit's evident no expense was spared. -The East wing hallway houses the laundry closet, hall bath, wall safe and leads to the bedrooms. -Hosted at the end of the hall is the owners suite featuring multiple closets and an updated ensuite bath boating a furniture-style vanity and a Whirlpool tub/shower combination. -The additional bedroom are quite impressive in size and are complete with large closets and ceiling fan light fixtures. BASEMENT: —Boasting an extra 1800+/- sq. ft. of space. —Finished office or hobby room, upgraded with a closet and custom-made light fixtures. —Interior and exterior access. —Utility sink. —Shelving for storage. —This lower level is primed and ready for completion. EXTERIOR: ~Private Stone patio overlooking the rear yard, ~Swimming Pool featuring a water slide and diving board. ~Patio Surround creating the perfect spot to soak up some sun. ~Fenced Pastoral Rear Yard. ~2-Car Carport with Storage/Workroom ~Utility Shed. ~Multiple Parking Spots including room for an RV. EXTRAS: -All Electric Systems, -Public Water, -Septic Tank. LOCATION: —Just outside of Hull, within 5 minutes to the Trail Creek Village Shopping Center. —Direct access to Hwy. 72. —Within 7 miles to Downtown Athens and UGA. This stunning beauty not only provides exceptional upgrades, but also offers extensive mechanical upgrades and systems that aren't easily finds. This property IS the Total Package!!

601 Chesterfield Road, Bogart, 30622 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Westside Charmer in the ever-desirable Huntington Park neighborhood. Absolutely immaculate and move-in ready, this gently lived-in home provides not only understated condition, but also offers fine detailing that truly sets it apart. Boasting a coveted single-level-living design, this sprawling ranch hosts spacious formal rooms offering designated areas for a more intimate setting. Graciously welcomed by the foyer, the details immediately begin to come alive with the rich hardwood floors and extensive trim package radiating throughout. Flanking the foyer is the formal study that also serves as the optional 4th bedroom option and the massive, 12ft. ceiling dining room that was obviously created to host lavish dinner parties. Each of these spectacular spaces all lead to the central gathering area, the vaulted ceiling great room. Boasting a wall of windows and French doors allowing natural light to penetrate throughout the room, this well-lit living space features a stone accented fireplace just adding to its character and charm. The home chef will have no problem overseeing their guests with the Kitchen pass-thru window overlooking the great room. Masterfully designed, this spacious kitchen features gourmet appointments such as an abundance of custom cabinetry accented by a custom tile backsplash, expansive granite counters plus a breakfast bar, and a complete appliance package including the refrigerator. The kitchen effortlessly extends to a sunroom styled breakfast room perfect for starting off your day with a good cup of coffee and a warm breakfast. Presenting a split-bedroom design, the owners suite can be found privately tucked away off the great room. This sprawling retreat features lofty vaulted ceilings, space for large furniture, a private hallway housing separate closets with shelving systems and culminates at the large full bath. Encouraging relaxation, the ensuite full bath provides a jacuzzi tub, large shower and dual sink vanity. Additionally, the accessory bedrooms can be found on the opposite side of the home, complete with plush carpet flooring, ceiling fan light fixtures and easy access to the hall bath or half bath just around the corner. With the interior living space enhancements, you would expect the exterior to match and this home's outdoor options are ready to impress. Featuring a spacious screened porch that could easily serve as an outdoor dining space, plus a sitting area, relishing time outside will become a favorite pastime. If you enjoy grill time, the master chef can whip up their famous BBQ on the open-air deck and season their sumptuous cuisine with herbs picked fresh from the raised garden beds. Completely encompassed with privacy fencing, the rear yard boasts not only a private setting, but also offers lush plantings adding to the overall serenity this yard exudes. You can also enjoy a little front porch sitting, with the covered rocking chair front porch. If you've been on the long, hard search for the right homethis Chesterfield brick ranch is ready to impress!

