Check out these homes on the Rochester market now

(Rochester, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rochester. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3913 Cameo Place Ne, Rochester, 55906 3 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Gorgeous 2 Story home that sits on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Enter into this open floor plan with large foyer, French doors to formal dining, or office space, living room with large windows, enjoy the cozy gas fireplace with stone surround, beautiful rich cherry hardwood floors, custom cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, Island with room for additional seating, mud room off of garage with closet and bench, main floor laundry with laundry sink, cabinets and half bath. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms including the spacious master bedroom with private master bath, including separate tub and shower, double sinks, walk-in closet and another full bathroom in between the other two bedrooms. The lower level is ready for someone to finish and could add additional bedroom, family room and bathroom which all walks out to the flat private yard with wooded tree line. This home is close to park, trails, city bus line, medical campus, schools, shopping and restaurants.

2014 Fox Valley Drive Sw, Rochester, 55902 3 Beds 3 Baths | $431,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,979 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This Rochester two-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage.

308 Bear Paw Circle Ne, Byron, 55920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Townhouse | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1997

One level living on a quiet cul-de-sac location. Spacious kitchen with snack bar and dining area ( kitchen area and dining area are measured together). Open concept living makes entertaining a breeze. Separate laundry/mudroom located just off the 2 car garage. Large main bedroom and 2nd bedroom for office or guest space. New LVP flooring in second bedroom. Evenings can be enjoyed on your own private 10x10 patio. If your ready to take life easy then make sure to see this townhome.

782 River Park Road Se, Oronoco, 55960 5 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,434 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This home is a Water Park Paradise! Beautiful entertainment area with pool, hot tub, pergola, water slide, & grilling area (natural gas piped for grill). It is beautifully landscaped & wired with premium surround sound. It also has a covered stamped concrete patio for those rainy days. Relax on one of the two balconies that overlook the pool, perfect place to watch the sunset. This 5 bed/4 bath has hardwood & heated tile floors throughout main floor. Main floor master en-suite with soaking tub & oversized walk-in closet. This a great entertaining home with flow from one room to the next. The 4 season sunroom overlooking the pool is sunny & bright (year-round this room will be your favorite)! The kitchen is a cook's dream with the stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop & large island. All countertops throughout the home are granite or natural stone. Main floor laundry too. Choice of Pine Island schools also. 2023 Rochester schools change to New Overland Elem, New NW Middle School.

