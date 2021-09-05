Take a look at these homes on the market in Myrtle Beach

(Myrtle Beach, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Myrtle Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9650 Shore Drive Apt 502, Myrtle Beach, 29572 2 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautifully furnished condo in one of the finest condo resorts in Myrtle Beach, Maison Sur Mer. Ocean front; All furnishing remain including an antique desk, 2 waterford floor lamps, 3 TVs and a Stereo. (except for some personal items, dishes and crystal.) Porcelain tile in balconies and 2nd bath. Italian Tile in M Bath. Ceramic tile throughout main living area with carpet in BRs. Hurricane shutters on both balconies. Cardio and weight room, Pool, Sauna; Tennis Court, Dining and Theater available for private use; Grill area; car wash and vacuum area; Security guard on duty 24/7 at front entrance and garage; double locks to beach; All appliances remain. HVAC is 2016 (Bosch 3200), Hot Water heater 2019, Condo updated 3 years ago. Unit Number is 502. HOA fee is $780.

135 Golden Bear Circle, Longs, 29568 5 Beds 3 Baths | $300,990 | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

203 Marauder Dr, Longs, 29568 5 Beds 3 Baths | $315,900 | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in None

The Robie is a popular plan for a reason! Featuring a large kitchen, living, and dining area, as well as a guest suite on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the generously sized primary bedroom, a functional loft space, and three additional bedrooms. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

509 Starlit Way, Myrtle Beach, 29579 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,035,000 | 3,390 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Check out this custom home in the premier gated community of Waterbridge. Waterbridge brings residents a resort-style community with alluring coastal cottage style homes that focus on casual living and nature as its accompaniment. Waterbridge features over 80 acres of lakes and natural areas throughout the property. A spectacular swimming pool complex and restful pocket parks offer the kind of refreshment inspired by an island escape. Waterbridge draws you out to linger on wraparound porches. Engage in quiet reflection. Splash in the spectacular pool, or simply celebrate the luxury of always having something the family loves around every corner. This home will feature 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 car garage, covered front/rear porch, center veranda, and open rear sundeck on 2nd floor, located on a gorgeous pond lot! Buyer will work with builder to pick final selections (according to allowance) on cabinets, vanities, and countertops.

