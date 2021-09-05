Check out these homes for sale in Bethlehem now

(Bethlehem, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bethlehem will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1797 Chapel Ave, Allentown, 18103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Lovingly Maintained Craftsman close to Restaurants and Shopping. Many Original Features including Hard Wood Flooring, Wide Trim, Crown Molding in Living Room and Kitchen Ice Box. Sunshine Filled Enclosed Heated Front Porch with Eliptical Windows. Front Entry Door and Side Lights with Beveled Leaded Glass. Oversized Living Room and Formal Dining Room with Walk-out Bay and Beautiful Stained Glass Transom. Breakfast Room off Kitchen with Cabinets and Countertop Perfect for Coffee Bar. Upstairs includes 3 Bedrooms (2 oversized!) with Walk-in Closets and a Full Bath with Built-in Cabinetry. Paved Driveway Leads to Oversized One Car Garage with Opener. Rear Deck Leads to Mud/Laundry Room and Overlooks Flat Back Yard with Mature Trees. Showings begin Saturday, August 28th!

2925 Westminster Road, Bethlehem, 18017 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This well-loved corner lot split level is located on a quiet, private dead end side street. Although it does not have off street parking, there is plenty of parking available. It offers a covered patio & large yard complete with fire pit - perfect for entertaining. The interior features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & a finished lower level for additional living space. It is also very conveniently located near a park & shopping. This home will make someone very happy. Call today to schedule your showing!

94 Pennsylvania Avenue, Easton, 18042 5 Beds 5 Baths | $824,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,860 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Welcome to 94 Pennsylvania Ave in College Hill. Rich in history your private retreat awaits you within this glorious estate. Beautifully restored, this one-of-a kind historic home presents 4860. sq.ft with 5+ bedrooms, 4.5 bath on a stunning 1.53 acre lot featuring a custom pool and gorgeous landscaping. The impressive wrap-around porch graces your front entrance. 1st fl features a expansive living room w/ fireplace, library and lead glass turret window. A large dining room off your traditional French Colonial Kitchen with gas fireplace, AGA stove, sub-zero frig, farmers sink and servers bar with breakfast nook. As you ascend, this beautiful oak staircase leads to your lovely master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, fireplace, full bath with soaking tub. 2 bedrooms and bath on the 2nd fl as well as private in-law suite with bath. 3rd fl with 2 bedrooms, bath and veranda with views. This striking homes includes a media room, new high efficiency heating and central air.

506 Daniels Road, Lower Nazareth, 18064 5 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Nazareth school district - mother/daughter - beautiful, quality built 5 bedroom home featuring an elegantly appointed in-law apartment with a private entrance... a rare find! The formal living room with propane FIREPLACE flows into the dining room, the MODERN CHEF'S KITCHEN and the family room seamlessly; the outdoor space of this home is an OASIS and is perfect for entertaining. Stamped concrete patio, tastefully landscaped walking paths, HUGE GAZEBO, pond water feature (complete with fish, if you'd like them) and an above ground pool. An escape so refreshing, you will never have to leave! Finishing off the first level is a contemporary in-law apartment, complete with living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, eating area (tiled flooring!) and private bedroom. Upstairs offers 4 large bedrooms and a spa-like full bathroom with clawfoot tub, walk in shower and double bowl sinks. Make your appointment TODAY.

