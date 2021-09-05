CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Check out these homes for sale in Bethlehem now

Posted by 
Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 4 days ago

(Bethlehem, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bethlehem will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbcLA_0bnMdwtM00

1797 Chapel Ave, Allentown, 18103

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Lovingly Maintained Craftsman close to Restaurants and Shopping. Many Original Features including Hard Wood Flooring, Wide Trim, Crown Molding in Living Room and Kitchen Ice Box. Sunshine Filled Enclosed Heated Front Porch with Eliptical Windows. Front Entry Door and Side Lights with Beveled Leaded Glass. Oversized Living Room and Formal Dining Room with Walk-out Bay and Beautiful Stained Glass Transom. Breakfast Room off Kitchen with Cabinets and Countertop Perfect for Coffee Bar. Upstairs includes 3 Bedrooms (2 oversized!) with Walk-in Closets and a Full Bath with Built-in Cabinetry. Paved Driveway Leads to Oversized One Car Garage with Opener. Rear Deck Leads to Mud/Laundry Room and Overlooks Flat Back Yard with Mature Trees. Showings begin Saturday, August 28th!

For open house information, contact Susan M McGinty, Coldwell Banker Pennco Real Estate at 570-476-9501

Copyright © 2021 Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMARPA-PM-90810)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0G74_0bnMdwtM00

2925 Westminster Road, Bethlehem, 18017

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This well-loved corner lot split level is located on a quiet, private dead end side street. Although it does not have off street parking, there is plenty of parking available. It offers a covered patio & large yard complete with fire pit - perfect for entertaining. The interior features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & a finished lower level for additional living space. It is also very conveniently located near a park & shopping. This home will make someone very happy. Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Frank J. Renaldi, Jr., CENTURY 21 Pinnacle at 610-691-0535

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LVARPA-676681)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGjiC_0bnMdwtM00

94 Pennsylvania Avenue, Easton, 18042

5 Beds 5 Baths | $824,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,860 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Welcome to 94 Pennsylvania Ave in College Hill. Rich in history your private retreat awaits you within this glorious estate. Beautifully restored, this one-of-a kind historic home presents 4860. sq.ft with 5+ bedrooms, 4.5 bath on a stunning 1.53 acre lot featuring a custom pool and gorgeous landscaping. The impressive wrap-around porch graces your front entrance. 1st fl features a expansive living room w/ fireplace, library and lead glass turret window. A large dining room off your traditional French Colonial Kitchen with gas fireplace, AGA stove, sub-zero frig, farmers sink and servers bar with breakfast nook. As you ascend, this beautiful oak staircase leads to your lovely master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, fireplace, full bath with soaking tub. 2 bedrooms and bath on the 2nd fl as well as private in-law suite with bath. 3rd fl with 2 bedrooms, bath and veranda with views. This striking homes includes a media room, new high efficiency heating and central air.

For open house information, contact Janice M. Benner, RE/MAX Real Estate at 610-691-6100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LVARPA-676227)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFt2K_0bnMdwtM00

506 Daniels Road, Lower Nazareth, 18064

5 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Nazareth school district - mother/daughter - beautiful, quality built 5 bedroom home featuring an elegantly appointed in-law apartment with a private entrance... a rare find! The formal living room with propane FIREPLACE flows into the dining room, the MODERN CHEF'S KITCHEN and the family room seamlessly; the outdoor space of this home is an OASIS and is perfect for entertaining. Stamped concrete patio, tastefully landscaped walking paths, HUGE GAZEBO, pond water feature (complete with fish, if you'd like them) and an above ground pool. An escape so refreshing, you will never have to leave! Finishing off the first level is a contemporary in-law apartment, complete with living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, eating area (tiled flooring!) and private bedroom. Upstairs offers 4 large bedrooms and a spa-like full bathroom with clawfoot tub, walk in shower and double bowl sinks. Make your appointment TODAY.

For open house information, contact Nina Catalano , Iron Valley Real Estate Pocono at 570-424-0926

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LVARPA-675667)

ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

