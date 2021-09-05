CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Check out these homes on the Panama City market now

Panama City Digest
 4 days ago

(Panama City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Panama City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvSG2_0bnMdv0d00

2819 E 13Th Street, Panama City, 32401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Ready to FLIP? Here is your golden opportunity to put the finishing touches on this spacious home. Centrally located in Panama City, sprawling 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home situated on an enormous lot. Act quickly! This is a fast paced market!All measurements are estimated. Please verify if deemed necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ln6pA_0bnMdv0d00

16827 Innocente Avenue, Panama City Beach, 32413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great home or investment property, come see this beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath Florida Cottage. It has a building with a bedroom that was rented for extra income and a large storage room that could be transform in a mother in law suite too. It also have another building that is a fancy doll or dog house. This home is bright and airy ready for you to enjoy relaxing evenings. The beautiful gray faux plank tile and elegant triple crown molding make a great combination in elegance and class. All bathrooms include granite countertops & framed mirrors. you must see this opportunity at only minutes from our white beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zy2J4_0bnMdv0d00

213 S Vestavia Street, Panama City Beach, 32413

3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 2004

'CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT, SELLER ACCEPTING BACKUP OFFERS'AMAZING...this house has it all!!! Here is your WestEnd, 3/3, inground POOL, walk to the GULF perfect home!! Master bedrooms on both first and second floors!! The third floor has so many possibilities - office, observation room, or a place to relax after a long day..... watching the GULF!! Location is IDEAL, close to shopping, Destin - best of all - Thomas Donuts!! Call your favorite Realtor to see this one today!! Measurements to be verified by buyers. NO SHORT TERM RENTALS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043ckA_0bnMdv0d00

5425 Lance Street, Panama City, 32404

2 Beds 1 Bath | $133,000 | Single Family Attached | 830 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Looking to add another rental to your investment portfolio, OR buy your first one? THIS IS THE UNIT FOR YOU! This unit is currently being rented for $850 a month, and the tenant is occupying the property through June of 2022! This unit is very close to Tyndall and near the Callaway shopping centers! Owner financing could be available with acceptable offer!

