Check out these homes on the Panama City market now

Ready to FLIP? Here is your golden opportunity to put the finishing touches on this spacious home. Centrally located in Panama City, sprawling 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home situated on an enormous lot. Act quickly! This is a fast paced market!All measurements are estimated. Please verify if deemed necessary.
Great home or investment property, come see this beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath Florida Cottage. It has a building with a bedroom that was rented for extra income and a large storage room that could be transform in a mother in law suite too. It also have another building that is a fancy doll or dog house. This home is bright and airy ready for you to enjoy relaxing evenings. The beautiful gray faux plank tile and elegant triple crown molding make a great combination in elegance and class. All bathrooms include granite countertops & framed mirrors. you must see this opportunity at only minutes from our white beaches.
'CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT, SELLER ACCEPTING BACKUP OFFERS'AMAZING...this house has it all!!! Here is your WestEnd, 3/3, inground POOL, walk to the GULF perfect home!! Master bedrooms on both first and second floors!! The third floor has so many possibilities - office, observation room, or a place to relax after a long day..... watching the GULF!! Location is IDEAL, close to shopping, Destin - best of all - Thomas Donuts!! Call your favorite Realtor to see this one today!! Measurements to be verified by buyers. NO SHORT TERM RENTALS
Looking to add another rental to your investment portfolio, OR buy your first one? THIS IS THE UNIT FOR YOU! This unit is currently being rented for $850 a month, and the tenant is occupying the property through June of 2022! This unit is very close to Tyndall and near the Callaway shopping centers! Owner financing could be available with acceptable offer!
