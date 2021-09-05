House hunt Manchester: See what’s on the market now

(Manchester, NH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

385 Vinton Street, Manchester, 03103 3 Beds 1 Bath | $333,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come view this classic New Englander set on an expansive lot in a great Manchester neighborhood. This home boasts an updated kitchen with custom barn door shutters, and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the first floor! The remainder of the first floor is made up of the full bath, living room and additional sitting area (or first floor bedroom). Head upstairs to find three good sized bedrooms that also have updated flooring. Adding to the curb appeal of this classic home is a large wrap around farmers porch. The detached oversized two car garage also provides ample space to keep your vehicles clean in the winter and includes storage above. The large lot feels like you have your own personal park in the backyard! Ideally located for quick access to the mall and highways as well as walking distance to the local schools and playgrounds. Delayed showings begin on Sept 3.

20 Armands Way, Dunbarton, 03046 3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,755 Square Feet | Built in 1996

CALLING ALL NATURE LOVERS! Do you dream of a home nestled on wooded acreage that feels miles away from it all yet is just minutes away from downtown Manchester and Concord? Adjacent a 24-acre conservation parcel of land that includes pond views from the great room and offers fun for family and friends in the cold months! A terraced walkway winds past stone walls to a welcoming foyer. Warm hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace greet guests in the combined sitting and dining room. Across the way the living room flows effortlessly into a sun-filled kitchen and breakfast room where granite surfaces and a suite of stainless appliances will delight. Pull up a chair at the island for hors d'oeuvres and conversation or grill and chill outside on the deck. There’s plenty of room for games in your tree-lined backyard or take a dip in the above ground pool on hot summer days. A stunning cathedral ceiling in the family room gives a grand sense of space and you’ll appreciate the built-in desk and cabinetry where two can easily work from home or young minds can learn, virtually. At day’s end retire to the master featuring a thoughtfully refreshed ensuite bathroom with glassed-in shower and walk-in closet. Two large additional bedrooms each with generous closet space will make everyone happy and upstairs the dormered third floor is just waiting to be made into anything you wish. With award winning Bow upper schools you really can have it all! SHOWINGS BEGIN AT THE OPEN HOUSE 8/28

35 Abenaki Circle, Merrimack, 03054 2 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Duplex | 1,249 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Overlook Estates, Merrimack's newest 55+ Single Level Condominium Community! An array of standard features included, such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and tile floors, 9ft and cathedral ceilings, central A/C, natural gas heat, custom trim and doors, and a 1 car attached garage. Sunny and spacious open concept living space complete with gas fireplace, kitchen island, dining area, and a sunroom. Daylight walkout basement provides excellent storage, or possibility to finish for more living space! Convenient location to Route 3, Manchester Airport, and shopping centers! Beote Construction is known for their attention to detail and luxurious finishes. This unit includes a second driveway.

185 Eastern Avenue, Manchester, 03104 2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Condominium | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Back on Market !!!! Welcome home to this beautiful no maintenance condo! Single level living with elevator in lobby. Easy access to route 93 for commuters to either Boston or the lakes region. Everything in this home is new in 2020! Gleaming Brazilian hardwoods throughout, fully renovated kitchen with sparkling granite countertops and high-end LG SS appliances. Living room/Dining room combo has plenty of space for entertaining, built ins with marble tops for storage, crown molding, sit by the wood burning fireplace or move outside to the balcony overlooking the private gardens below. Master suite has double closets, double vanity with marble countertops and a spacious new walk-in shower. This elegant 2 bedroom condo is a MUST see, you will not be disappointed!! Great for investors or someone who travels a lot as it is close to the Manchester Airport. Showings by appointment only!!!

