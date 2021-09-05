On the hunt for a home in Stamford? These houses are on the market

(Stamford, CT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stamford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6 Davis Avenue, Rye, 10580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Owners have just moved! Freshly painetd and now empty! Stunning and rare 2 Bdrm/2 full bath home at Rye Castle..in the heart of Rye! Renovated top to bottom. Hardwood floors, New Kitchen redesigned to open into Din Rm, New Baths . New moldings throughout. Gracious LR with fireplace and wall of windows!Custom-designed closets in both bdrms. Dining Room could be converted to a 3rd bedroom! Restoration Hardwood & Hunter Douglas shades on windows. Bike room & Storage space included. Walk to award-winning schools, park, station and village. Bldng is pet friendly. Short 2nd floor walk up! At closing, Buyer pays one time $4600 fee to Bd( Capital Contribution Fee)

50 West Street, Harrison, 10528 2 Beds 1 Bath | $273,500 | Stock Cooperative | 734 Square Feet | Built in 1965

"Open Floor Plan Garden Coop" - Features: Ideally located on the 1st floor. Ground level walk-in w/outdoor space facing expansive open lawn. 2 bedrooms, custom built-ins, lots of large closets, granite kitchen, simulated wood floors, assigned parking spot #46, heat and hot water are included in the monthly maint. charges.

76 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, 06850 2 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Condominium | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great Location, Rare Open Concept Living Space With a 440 Sq Ft Studio/Loft! This NYC Style Loft is one of a kind Luxury Condo. Offers Many Architectural Details And Superior Craftsmanship. Comes With Two Secure, Underground Parking Spaces With Easy Access To Any Floor From The Elevator. Sparkling Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen. Light, Bright and Spacious with Vaulted Ceilings with and living area floor plan. Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Sliders from living room to private garden patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded Viking Fridge/Freezer, Brand New Washer/Dryer, Brand New Additional Freezer, Brand New AC with New Coil and New Condenser. Extra Private Storage Unit in Lower Level with 450 Cubic Feet (HUGE!) Storage & Easy to Access to the Elevator. Walking Distance to Shops, Stores, Restaurants, Easy Access to NYC and Stamford Route 7, The Merritt Parkway and I-95. From your front door you can walk directly onto the New, Norwalk River Valley Trail that will take you all the way to downtown SONO & Maritime Aquarium! Newly Constructed Homes Built in 2008. Offers Many Architectural Details & Superior Craftsmanship. Hardwood Floors Through Out, Safe and Secure Underground Parking, Elevators, Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counters combined With Top Of The Line Finishes. Unique Open Concept You Won't Find Anywhere Else And Great Location to Everything Makes this a Rare Find in Norwalk!

10 Spriteview Avenue, Westport, 06880 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in 1957

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Escape to Saugatuck Island. This cheerful home is direct waterfront with its own dock. Island life equates to Nantucket lifestyle, yet you are less than 50 minutes to N.Y.C. Spriteview offers the best of everything. The tranquility of your views from the house or relax on your private dock. Want more activity? The Village of Saugatuck offers the train, night life, shopping and dining. This home is cheerful and welcoming.

