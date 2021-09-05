Top homes for sale in Provo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

(Provo, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Provo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5Yhd_0bnMdsMS00

1043 E Batten Court, Saratoga Springs, 84045

3 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Enjoy a new home close to waves and water fun when you move to scenic Saratoga Springs! Offering both single family homes and townhomes, Northshore provides all the options you need for an active lifestyle a community pool and clubhouse, parks and trails, sport courts, and water recreation that includes boating, fishing, kayaking and more at nearby Utah Lake. Choose from 3, 4 or 5 bedroom open concept floor plans in a variety of sizes and styles designed to meet your needs. We look forward to welcoming you to the neighborhood! Contact us today to learn more.

For open house information, contact Kirby Dorsey D.R. Horton - Salt Lake City

(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-26167-9310)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWZWI_0bnMdsMS00

2407 W Sheridan Street, Mapleton, 84664

3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | 4,094 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE LOW 500's Mapleton Grove is a premier community of single family homes located near the base of breathtaking Spanish Fork Canyon. Featuring premium lots up to one-half acre and floor plans starting at 3,415 square feet, these homes offer elegant exteriors combined with elevated design options. Choose from a grand gourmet kitchen, grand on-suite bath, oversized third-car garage and more. Plus, get exclusive access to our community pool and a large public park equipped with a sport court, tot lot and open green spaces. Contact us today to live more of the good life in Mapleton Grove. **NEW PHASE NOW OPEN**

For open house information, contact Kirby Dorsey D.R. Horton - Salt Lake City

(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-26158-1094)

See more property details

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

