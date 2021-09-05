Take a look at these homes for sale in Elgin

(Elgin, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elgin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3N136 Springvale Road, West Chicago, 60185 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,542 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Spacious All Brick split level with stunning updates throughout. You have to see this one to appreciate all it has to offer. Gleaming hardwood oak flooring throughout main and second level welcome you home. Formal living room with bright bay window and dining room lead to UPDATED eat in gourmet kitchen with high end professional appliances: Industrial Dacor Dual-fuel stove/oven with Venta Hood, Built-in microwave drawer, Blanco kitchen sink, Updated Cabinetry, Quartz counter tops, glass tile backsplash and granite counter top island with large walk in pantry. Second level has 3 spacious bedrooms and dreamy spa like updated bath with Kohler fixtures, Porcelain tile, and quartz vanity. Large lower level family room with cozy fireplace offers perfect space for casual family entertaining. Second fully updated bath with quartz vanity and walk in shower. Oversized laundry room with utility sink adds great space for additional storage. Don't miss the large unfinished basement with work room, and space for your future exercise room, play area or media room. Large 20x19 deck, with pergola, built in benches, and attached gas line grill, leads to your professionally landscaped yard, perfect for all your outdoor entertaining. New light fixtures and interior doors 2019. New windows with transferrable warranty 2019, Architectural shingled roof with transferrable warranty 2008, Bradford White water heater 2019. Partial New SEPTIC and main line w/6 new junction boxes 2020. New Ejector Pump 2020. Professionally painted throughout. So many updates and improvements home is being sold As-Is. See Additional Info for full list of updates.

3N124 Churchill Court, West Chicago, 60185 5 Beds 4 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,682 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Wonderful location bordering a conservation area that will never be built on including a small lake. Perfect opportunity for a related living situation with 2 master suite options, both with walk in closets, and one on each of the first and second floors. There are 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on about 3/4 acre. Full basement with exterior access offers many options to suit your families needs. Hardwood under all the second floor carpet. Quick closing possible! This is move in ready and will sell as-is.

114 Jackson Street, Gilberts, 60136 3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Townhouse | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 2006

IMMACULATE CHATHAM MODEL WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. FRESH PAINT AND BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. LAMINATE FLOORS IN LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN. KITCHEN FEATURES ALL SS APPLIANCES. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE OR WORKOUT ROOM. SLIDERS LEADING TO THE HUGE BALCONY. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. LOW HOA FEE'S THAT INCLUDE WATER & TRASH. 5 MIN TO I90. 10 MIN TO BIG TIMBER TRAIN. YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED. FHA APPROVED!!

1721 Cambourne Lane, Schaumburg, 60194 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1971

*Recently Updated*Move-in Ready*Quick Close Available*GREAT CURB APPEAL has large front porch. NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN Features: 42" Custom Espresso Cabinetry incls; Soft-close drawers, Lazy Susan, Granite counters, Tile Back-splash, High-end Stainless Appls w/ Heavy Duty Vented Hood Fan, Kenmore Elite Refrigerator, and Front loading Washer & Dryer. Spacious Dining room has sliding glass doors with access to a large covered deck (ready to be screened-in!), Patio, and oversize fenced-in yard. NEW Shed and attached Garage has built-in cabinets & pull down stair that offers additional storage space! NEWLY RENOVATED BATHS have Granite vanities, Walk-in shower and bathtub for little ones. Rich, dark-stained Mahogany HARDWOOD FLOORING T/O shows nicely against the 6-panel White Doors & Trim. Recessed lighting, and Mirrored Closet Doors create an expansive full-length function and adds sparkle & light to the room. Award-winning Schaumburg schools; Hoover Math & Science Academy is down the street and Community Recreation center offers access to Basketball courts, Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Gymnasium, Tennis courts and more!! Roof, Siding, Sliding Glass Door - 2010, A/C - 2014, Water Heater 2017. Watch the 3D Tour and Hurry Over!!

