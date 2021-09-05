CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Check out these homes on the Abilene market now

Abilene Dispatch
(Abilene, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abilene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2bpM_0bnMdnC300

7909 W Lake Road, Abilene, 79601

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,433 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Beautiful updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas or dining areas whatever you prefer. Roof was put on in 2020, updates were all made in 2020. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms with new light fixtures, large laundry room with lots of cabinet space throughout the home. 5.30 acres to run and play on, no visible neighbors and house sits on the back of the property line for nice quiet days. Covered patio with gutters and electricity in the back to enjoy morning coffee or a great place for a pool. Large shop in the back, covered parking, two car garage, fenced in front yard, shed for a horse or cows in the front. Come take a look at this one, wont last long. All measurements to be verified by buyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GccRB_0bnMdnC300

2634 S 38Th Street, Abilene, 79605

3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Better hurry on this one! Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and 3 spacious living areas. Cozy fireplace. Pretty yard and neighborhood. Storage building. Fenced yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIJob_0bnMdnC300

933 Ballinger Street, Abilene, 79605

2 Beds 1 Bath | $86,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1948

OWNER IS LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE BROKER! Great Home! Come check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Current Renter is payment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5mDY_0bnMdnC300

2609 S 41St Street, Abilene, 79605

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Great South Abilene Home Located Close to Schools and Shopping. This Spacious 3bed 2bath home is sure to please. Large Spacious living area with updated floors, plenty of natural light and more. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast bar and an abundance of counter space and cabinetry. Separate Formal Dining is also a plus. This home also features a Spacious bonus room which could be used as a 4th bedroom. Great master with plenty of closet space. Tons of storage throughout. Great backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining family and friends. New Roof installed in 2021. Come and See.

With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

