House hunt Asheville: See what’s on the market now

(Asheville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Asheville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

26 Chatham Road, Asheville, 28804 2 Beds 1 Bath | $372,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1927

This 2 bedroom, 1100 sq. ft. bungalow is located in north Asheville and near the University of North Carolina Asheville campus. The home features refinished heart pine floors throughout, decorative fireplace in the living room, new roof, and new interior paint. The home has a drive-in basement with high ceilings for a workshop or future expansion. This location is just 5 minutes north of downtown Asheville. The property line with the adjoining property at 24 Chatham will be adjusted with a new survey to improve the off street parking situation. The home next door, 24 Chatham Road, is also for sale by the same sellers at a sale price of $250,000 if purchased with 26 Chatham. See MLS# 34147824 for details on 24 Chatham Road.

For open house information, contact Bill Palas, Appalachian Realty Associates at 828-255-7530

320 Woodnettle Lane, Arden, 28704 3 Beds 3 Baths | $337,890 | 2,207 Square Feet | Built in None

New Phase Coming October 2021! The Village at Bradley Branch is a quaint South Asheville neighborhood comprised of both Low-Maintenance Townhomes and detached Single-Family Homes. Bradley Branch presents a quality home for a very affordable price, in a centralized location between Asheville and Hendersonville. Whether you are just starting out or have decided to simplify your living quarters this time around, Bradley Branch might be just what you have been looking for. 10 Minutes to Asheville Regional Airport 15 Minutes to Downtown Asheville 20 Minutes to Downtown Hendersonville

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Asheville

24 Lookout Road, Asheville, 28804 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,781 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Gorgeous, fully renovated home with striking mountain and city views, located only 5 minutes to Downtown Asheville. This type of luxury and livability in town with these views is hard to come by. The exterior features a wonderful 3/4 acre flat yard for play & entertaining, plenty of parking, and multiple level decks to soak in the views. This thoughtful renovation maintains some of the original charm such as a stone feature wall in the living room, but adds modern luxury like the gas fireplace (on 2 levels!), open concept living/dining/kitchen area, living room built-ins, & locally sourced 115 year old TN barnwood accents. The kitchen boasts a grand quartz island, stainless appliances and ample cabinets. The main level has an additional den and a private second primary bedroom with ensuite for those in need of a main level bedroom. Four bedrooms upstairs with a cozy, character filled primary bedroom suite and additional living space. No detail was missed with this incredible home.

For open house information, contact Leah Miller, Town and Mountain Realty at 828-232-2879

167 Monroe Creek Boulevard, Asheville, 28806 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in None

Fountain Park is a great location for both professionals and families. Lots of school options and located approximately 1 mile from the Asheville outlets and I-26, and 5 miles from downtown Asheville with an abundance of restaurants, art shows, shopping, places to hike, and countless other activities. You will also be minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway, River Arts District, and Biltmore Village. Fountain Park is comprised of both Single-Family Homes and Low-Maintenance Townhomes that will be complimented with an amenity package including a pool and pavilion as well as open space to be able to enjoy outdoor activities.

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Asheville