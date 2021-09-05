Check out these Cumming homes on the market

(Cumming, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cumming. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1920 Sawnee Trail, Cumming, 30041 2 Beds 1 Bath | $227,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This Cumming home has one story.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

2037 Heritage Walk, Milton, 30004 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,112,000 | Condominium | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Crossroads Braeburn, Crabapple's premier residential address. This nine-unit development is ideally located in the very heart of flourishing downtown Crabapple, literally just steps away from restaurants, shopping, city hall and The Green (new amphitheater under construction). Enjoy a lock-and-leave lifestyle from these beautifully appointed townhomes with luxurious finishes and features, including a private elevator. This 3 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath end unit checks all the boxes, with ample natural light, a bright and open floor plan, and enviable location within the community. Impressive 12 foot ceilings on the main living level set the tone for this beautiful residence, immediately giving the sense of something special. Engineered hardwood floors throughout the living areas and master bedroom, gorgeous quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bath, custom chef's kitchen with SS appliances and so much more make this the perfect place to call home. Delivery by end of the year.

For open house information, contact HAGIT BEECHAM, Keller Williams North Atlanta at 770-663-7291

7735 Wallace Tatum Road, Cumming, 30028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH RANCH HOME!! NO HOA!! 1.1 ACRE LOT!! LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FROM LIBERTY MIDDLE SCHOOL AND MATT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL!! AWARD WINNING WEST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT!! NEW HOT WATER HEATER! LOT WILL ALLOW FOR AN ADDITION OR MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE TO BE ADDED!! PERFECT FOR A FAMILY OR FIRST INVESTMENT PROPERTY!! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG SO COME SEE IT TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Wesley Moore, Keller Williams Realty Community Partners at 678-341-7400

6390 Elmo Road, Cumming, 30028 5 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,378 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Hurry Last One Available!Two Story Home with Library Study, Separate Dining Room, Fireside Family Room that Opens to Gourmet Kitchen with Large Work Island and Breakfast Room. Main Level Guest Bedroom, Mud Room and Full Bath. Second Floor Features Master Suite with Spa Bath and Walk In Closet. Three Additional Secondary Bedrooms One with Private Bath and Two Share a Hall Bath. Large Loft for Kids Den or Flex Room. Beautiful Covered Porch Overlooking Large Private Yard. Standard Features Include Nine Foot Ceilings on Main and Upper Level,CAT 5 for Telephone,RG6 for Cable Connectivity in Family Room and All Bedrooms.Four Inch Crown Molding in Formal Areas,Dining Room with Shadow Box Chair Rail,Mohawk Laminate Wood in Foyer,Kitchen, Breakfast and Powder Rooms,Satin Nickel Finish Hardware and Light Fixtures.Large Master Bedroom Features with Spa Bath;Deluxe Tub,Separate Shower with Clear Glass Door,Double Vanities,Granite Marble Top,Walk In Closet and Floor and Wall Tile,Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops,Tile Backsplash, Recessed Can Lights,Pantry and Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances to Include;36 Inch CookTop, Dishwasher, Single Oven with Microwave Kit and Vent Hood. Generous Size Secondary Bedrooms. Homes are Constructed with Exteriors with Brick, Rock, Hardi Siding, Board and Batten, and or Cedar Shake. Energy Efficient Features Include; R-38 Insulation, Trane HVAC Systems, Two Programmable Thermostats and 50 Gallon Hot Water Heater. Exterior Features; Continuous Aluminum Gutters and Downspouts, Sod Installed in Front, Side and Rear Yard, Exterior Lights Front and Rear and Two Flood Lights Front and Rear. Quality Construction!

For open house information, contact Teri Frye, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International at 770-442-7300