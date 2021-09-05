CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumming, GA

Check out these Cumming homes on the market

Posted by 
Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Cumming, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cumming. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Joxqx_0bnMdlQb00

1920 Sawnee Trail, Cumming, 30041

2 Beds 1 Bath | $227,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This Cumming home has one story.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6900400)

See more property details

2037 Heritage Walk, Milton, 30004

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,112,000 | Condominium | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Crossroads Braeburn, Crabapple's premier residential address. This nine-unit development is ideally located in the very heart of flourishing downtown Crabapple, literally just steps away from restaurants, shopping, city hall and The Green (new amphitheater under construction). Enjoy a lock-and-leave lifestyle from these beautifully appointed townhomes with luxurious finishes and features, including a private elevator. This 3 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath end unit checks all the boxes, with ample natural light, a bright and open floor plan, and enviable location within the community. Impressive 12 foot ceilings on the main living level set the tone for this beautiful residence, immediately giving the sense of something special. Engineered hardwood floors throughout the living areas and master bedroom, gorgeous quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bath, custom chef's kitchen with SS appliances and so much more make this the perfect place to call home. Delivery by end of the year.

For open house information, contact HAGIT BEECHAM, Keller Williams North Atlanta at 770-663-7291

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6938277)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcoOm_0bnMdlQb00

7735 Wallace Tatum Road, Cumming, 30028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH RANCH HOME!! NO HOA!! 1.1 ACRE LOT!! LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FROM LIBERTY MIDDLE SCHOOL AND MATT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL!! AWARD WINNING WEST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT!! NEW HOT WATER HEATER! LOT WILL ALLOW FOR AN ADDITION OR MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE TO BE ADDED!! PERFECT FOR A FAMILY OR FIRST INVESTMENT PROPERTY!! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG SO COME SEE IT TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Wesley Moore, Keller Williams Realty Community Partners at 678-341-7400

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6920391)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo3Pp_0bnMdlQb00

6390 Elmo Road, Cumming, 30028

5 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,378 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Hurry Last One Available!Two Story Home with Library Study, Separate Dining Room, Fireside Family Room that Opens to Gourmet Kitchen with Large Work Island and Breakfast Room. Main Level Guest Bedroom, Mud Room and Full Bath. Second Floor Features Master Suite with Spa Bath and Walk In Closet. Three Additional Secondary Bedrooms One with Private Bath and Two Share a Hall Bath. Large Loft for Kids Den or Flex Room. Beautiful Covered Porch Overlooking Large Private Yard. Standard Features Include Nine Foot Ceilings on Main and Upper Level,CAT 5 for Telephone,RG6 for Cable Connectivity in Family Room and All Bedrooms.Four Inch Crown Molding in Formal Areas,Dining Room with Shadow Box Chair Rail,Mohawk Laminate Wood in Foyer,Kitchen, Breakfast and Powder Rooms,Satin Nickel Finish Hardware and Light Fixtures.Large Master Bedroom Features with Spa Bath;Deluxe Tub,Separate Shower with Clear Glass Door,Double Vanities,Granite Marble Top,Walk In Closet and Floor and Wall Tile,Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops,Tile Backsplash, Recessed Can Lights,Pantry and Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances to Include;36 Inch CookTop, Dishwasher, Single Oven with Microwave Kit and Vent Hood. Generous Size Secondary Bedrooms. Homes are Constructed with Exteriors with Brick, Rock, Hardi Siding, Board and Batten, and or Cedar Shake. Energy Efficient Features Include; R-38 Insulation, Trane HVAC Systems, Two Programmable Thermostats and 50 Gallon Hot Water Heater. Exterior Features; Continuous Aluminum Gutters and Downspouts, Sod Installed in Front, Side and Rear Yard, Exterior Lights Front and Rear and Two Flood Lights Front and Rear. Quality Construction!

For open house information, contact Teri Frye, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International at 770-442-7300

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6888259)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cumming Dispatch

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming, GA
57
Followers
202
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Cumming, GA
Cumming, GA
Real Estate
Cumming, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Single Family Homes#Restaurants#Ga#Opendoor Brokerage#Llc#Crabapple#Bath Ranch Home#Liberty Middle School#Matt Elementary School#Private Bath#Shadow Box Chair Rail#Mohawk Laminate Wood#Can Lights#Dishwasher#Hardi Siding#Exterior Lights Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $534,900

Jeff Pruess, M: 402-659-5333, JeffPruess@nebraskarealty.com, www.jeffpruess.com - Deere Pointe. This Stunning 3 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car ranch has that custom look you've been searching for. The elegant entry leads you to the formal dining room and executive office with floor to ceiling windows. Great room features a cozy fireplace and built-in glass shelving. The chef style kitchen features a Dacor gas cook top with warming drawers, convection ovens, walk-in pantry, dining area with walk out to the entertaining deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped fenced yard. The ensuite features a full bath and a custom walk-in closet, heated file floors and a heated towel rack. Finished lower level with a fireplace in rec-room, bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bath with claw tub. Lots of storage, High eff Air filtering system, Central Vac, commercial water heater, Sprinklers and more. This home shows very well and has lots of upgrades through out the home.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
Interior Designtheacorn.com

Options for bathroom designs

Blending fashion and function, the best bathroom design addresses the needs of the homeowner while reflecting their personal tastes. What often separates good from great design can be found in the details. Sophisticated designer touches elevate a bathroom in an upscale way that defines a space as a luxury retreat...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Multifunctional Home Decor

The Muji Compact Life collection has been shown off by the Japan-based retailer as a range of multifunctional home decor solutions that are all focused on helping consumers to declutter their living space. The collection was shown off at Milan Design Week and includes 12 products that each highlight a minimalistic design as well as a multifunctional aesthetic. The products include such options as a multipurpose coat rack for decluttering entryways, a step stool with built-in storage, a mirrored medicine cabinet that doubles as a whiteboard and more.
Interior Designwsmag.net

Fabulous Baths 2022

These pages of brilliant baths are filled with inspiring ideas (and incredible photographs) that will have you rethinking the form and function of your own baths. We’re highlighting styles ranging from quiet and modern to timelessly traditional. But, they all have one thing in common — luxurious touches that turn a simple bathroom into a private escape.
Interior Designtheplaidhorse.com

Rancho style interior design tips for horse-lovers

The rancho style has attracted sophisticated lovers of comfort and originality for several decades. And for a reason! Spending every day in a space with a “rustic” interior would definitely make one feel the closeness and unity with nature. All you need to know about the rancho-style interior design. The...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

4 Tips to Make Your Dinning Space Beautiful

Designing your home from scratch is an exciting venture that can be stressful as well. One of the areas that is important while designing a home is the dining space. The dining space is where you enjoy meals with your family and friends on the stunning coffee tables. You fix exquisite meals here and host lavish parties often. So, it’s obvious that you would want your dining space to be a beautiful place!
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Ergonomic Armchair Designs

Patricia Urquiola has designed an elevated lounge chair for the furniture brand Cassina. Dubbed the Back-Wing Pro armchair, this new design boasts a simple yet comfortable aesthetic and is perfect for office spaces, lounge areas, and lobbies. The armchair is the second piece belonging to Cassina's Back-Wing Pro collection, with...
Home & GardenHGTV

How to Install a Tin Tile Backsplash

Tin ceiling tiles were common at the turn of the 20th century. They were often painted white to mimic the look of high-end plasterwork that was found all through Europe. Today you can buy tin tile starting around $5 per square foot. They come in a variety of patterns and colors or can be painted whatever color you wish. Installing it as a backsplash will take less than a day and doesn't require any special skills. But, make sure to wear thick work gloves when cutting the tile. The edges will be very sharp!
Interior DesignBHG

8 Ways to Incorporate Feng Shui Into Your Bedroom for a Serene Space

8 Ways to Incorporate Feng Shui Into Your Bedroom for a Serene Space. Feng shui is a centuries-old Chinese practice that encourages peace and harmony in the home, and its effects are perhaps most significant in the bedroom. As a place of rest where you should spend upwards of eight hours each night, your bedroom should be arranged and decorated in a way that makes you feel relaxed and comfortable. Feng shui helps achieve this by accounting for the flow of energy, or chi, in a room. The right balance can promote more restful sleep and a greater sense of well-being overall.
Interior DesignConsumer Reports.org

4 Easy Tips to Organize Your Home's Entryway

There’s an unspoken rule that the entryway to a home serves as a drop-off point for a slew of odds and ends. We kick our shoes off the moment we get inside, hang our coats in the hall closet or on a wall-mounted hook, drop the mail on a console, and toss our keys on top.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

In-build Vicem Classic motor yacht for sale

The new-build 25.1 metre Vicem Classic 82 motor yacht has been jointly listed for sale by Peter Hurzeler and Adrian Soos at Ocean Independence with Semmes Yachts & Brokerage. Currently under construction in cold-moulded mahogany by Turkish yard Vicem, she is due for delivery in 2022. An elegantly appointed mahogany interior offers a spacious saloon and three generous staterooms for six guests. Thanks to full width doors, the 25 square metre saloon offers plenty of natural light and lovely views. All staterooms are fitted with double beds and en suite bathroom facilities.
Interior Designhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
Home & Gardenthemanual.com

Why You Need to Get this Custom Modular Sofa

I’ve been meaning to update my furniture since I’m home most of the time. I feel like my old couch is too big for such a small space. I have been looking at sectional sofas or something with a chaise lounge but I was afraid the pieces were going to be too big.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.

Comments / 0

Community Policy