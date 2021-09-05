CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

House hunt Bellingham: See what’s on the market now

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
(Bellingham, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bellingham. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125vnb_0bnMdkXs00

5869 Sherry Place, Ferndale, 98248

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is Ferndale's offering to mountain views and one-level living on an 8700 square foot lot. The home is beautifully remodeled with a living room that opens up to a brand new kitchen with quartz counters, new floors, farm sink, newer stainless steel appliances, soft close drawers and tons of storage. Master suite has a custom designed walk-in closet and a tiled shower. Enjoy mountain views from the living room. From the family room through French doors step onto a large trex deck. The fully fenced back yard holds a hot tub that's covered by a gazebo, and lots of room for summer gatherings with friends and pets. Call Carmella Hustoft for your private viewing. (360) 201-2523

For open house information, contact Carmella Hustoft, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11839847)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HLAC_0bnMdkXs00

4760 Mission Road, Bellingham, 98226

2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 989 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Charming efficient newer home on over five acres off Mission Road in the county! Located only 10 minutes to I-5, yet tranquility and peace surround you. Home sits above an oversized two-car garage, with potential room for future expansion. Level and rolling parcel with its own orchard! Home features Brazilian cherry floors, clear fir trim, wool-blend carpeting, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Vaulted ceilings add to the great room style floorplan. Two spacious bedrooms overlooking park-like yard. 1.5 bathroom includes a full bath on the upper level, and a half bath on the lower level. Private septic and a shared well; add solar panels for the off-grid feel! Central air conditioning. Equestrian potential. Close to Rome Country Store and Nugent's Corner Market. Under one hour to Mt Baker Ski Area!

For open house information, contact Marcel Dolak, Engel & Volkers Kirkland at 425-333-3218

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-NWM1830532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpcHE_0bnMdkXs00

5515 Baker Street, Ferndale, 98248

5 Beds 1 Bath | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Super Aesthetic turn of the century home w/beautiful Mt Baker Views immediately adjacent to Hovander Park. Home is beautiful & good to go as is or a great canvas to update. Detached 3 car garage w/canning room & work shop area. Pear & apple trees. Roof is only 2+ years old. Easy access to Hovander Park, the off leash dog park, boat launch & the river. Haggen's & Ferndale's shopping district 1/4 mile or less to the east and downtown Ferndale about 1/4 mile to the west - wooo-hooo what a great location. Yard is flat, dry & big at over 1/2 acre in size. Each level has it's own central furnace so you can control the heat on each floor separately.

For open house information, contact Dan Pittsenbarger, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11715569)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8QW1_0bnMdkXs00

2331 Elm St, Bellingham, 98225

5 Beds 3 Baths | $830,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,429 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic building in Columbia neighborhood, registered in the Eldridge Historic District. Commercial Transition zoning allows for continued office use. 2 stairways allow for both front and back entry to upstairs. 3 original fireplaces, open kitchen design and a cozy living room with a fireplace, Mount Baker view from a suite bedroom. 2 bathrooms main floor, Jacuzzi Bathtub in upstair bathroom. High ceilings, vintage windows, wood floor and fir trim. celler, extra space in both entry areas. Newer efficient gas boiler for radiator heat. Attic for extra storage. A detached garage possible to convert to ADU (buyer to verify). Close to Elizabeth Park, school, only a few minutes to waterfront, downtown shopping and great dining.

For open house information, contact Nobuko Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11844472)

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

