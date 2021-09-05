Take a look at these homes on the Billings market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Billings, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Billings will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5RUy_0bnMdjf900

540 Calhoun, Billings, 59101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 759 Square Feet | Built in 1940

HARD TO FIND: One-Level 2 bed / 1 Bath Rancher on a 1/2 acre lot. Expansive 1/2 Acre Lot Allows for Privacy with the opportunity to expand. There is room for another duplex or Triplex if desired. City living on a rural country sized lot allowing you to build a the SHOP for your RV, Boat and lots of other outdoor toys and/or subdivide or build a second home on the existing lot. Don't Miss This Lovely Turn-Key Home! Cosmetic updates inside will make it your own Home Sweet Home! Property currently AirBnB rental for $100 a night /Averages about $2,500 month income.

For open house information, contact Tannis Kramer, Western Skies Real Estate at 406-591-5889

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-318612)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlDKl_0bnMdjf900

912 Howard Ave, Billings, 59101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 721 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Step into this charming 2 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Billings. This home is freshly painted, super clean, and ready for your personal style! Fenced yard with a large shed as well as plenty of off street paring in the back. This home checks all the boxes of what it means to live in the heart of Billings. Short distances to all of your favorite Billings destinations! Go enjoy them and make the short trek back to your personal sanctuary. New tile shower surround, large decks, open concept living. You want to see this!

For open house information, contact Ginny Alegria, Western Skies Real Estate at 406-591-5889

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322394)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwokX_0bnMdjf900

2032 10Th N, Billings, 59101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Don't miss out on this affordable cottage close to downtown, hospitals and college! 2 bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom/kitchen. There is a heat pump with split units for heat and cooling, plus a gas fireplace on a thermostat! Nice big yard with mature trees, fence and a storage shed.

For open house information, contact Twyla Best, Metro, REALTORS L.L.P at 406-245-9300

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322388)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444tse_0bnMdjf900

406 S 29Th Street, Billings, 59101

4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Well cared for, open floor plan home + non conforming basement apartment + 4 Car Garage - Many exterior updates, newer HWH, well for watering lawn, fully fenced. 2 bed 1 bath up and 2 bed 1 bath down, each floor has its own laundry. Set up for owner occupied rental or convert back to single family home. Large 4 car garage can house ALL the toys - no shortage of space here. Gated driveway, parking area. Parking spaced in alley for 2 more cars.

For open house information, contact Kelley Armstrong, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-321816)

