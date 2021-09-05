House hunt Toms River: See what’s on the market now

(Toms River, NJ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Toms River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

25 Pine Tree Drive, Bayville, 08721 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming ranch boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Fenced in yard and spacious driveway. WELCOME HOME!! Enjoy your family time in the living room OR get cozy in the bonus room next to your fireplace. No garage?? No worries! This home offers 3 exterior attached storage areas. Minutes to major commuting routes, restaurants, and shopping. This is the one!

339 Bay Lane, Mantoloking, 08738 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,267,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Stunning Contemporary Home with the most amazing unobstructed views. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large kitchen, great room with a 3 sided gas fireplace, a wall of windows overlooking the lagoon and 7 x 17 fiberglass pool, deck and boat lift. 1 bedroom/office and full bath on the 1st floor and 4 additional bedrooms and 3 baths on the second floor. House has been lifted, oversized 3 car garage with attic storage, walk to the beach.

104A Edinburgh Lane, Lakewood, 08701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1967

End Franklin model with rear sliding door. Two bedrooms, 2 wall a.c. units, front screened porch, dining area to name just a few features. Great location near lake and close to golf, pool and other activities.

1820 Newark Avenue, Whiting, 08759 6 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Enjoy this 6 bedroom 3 bath home in Whiting. NJ. The home is very private and situated on 1 acre. The home boasts 2,352 sq ft of living space, new carpeting, newer water heater and well pump, wood burning fireplace, dual zone hvac and rear deck. Plenty of frontage and trees for privacy. With a power wash and some paint you are ready to go!

