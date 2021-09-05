Check out these homes on the Cedar Rapids market now
(Cedar Rapids, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cedar Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
ESTIMATED DATE OF COMPLETION 12-15-2021
For open house information, contact Jeff Driscoll, COLDWELL BANKER HEDGES at 319-378-8760
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT SATTLER HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS N.E. CEDAR RAPIDS OAKWOOD'S AREA. THIS LOVELY 2 STORY,4 BEDROOM HOME SITS ON A SUPER CORNER LOT THAT FEATURES AN IMPRESSIVE HALF CIRLE DRIVEWAY. THE OVERALL OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT WILL BE SURE TO IMPRESS YOUR SENSES. THE INCREDIBLE UPDATED GOURMET EATIN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IS ADJACENT THE THE HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH A WALL WINDOWS THAT LEAD TO THE REAR YARD. DON'T FORGET THE NEWLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITY A FINISHED FULL BATH AND A NEW GOURMET KITCHEN. THE INCREDIBLE PRIVATE REAR YARD OASIS ALSO FEATURES AN OVERSIZED STAMPED PATIO FOR YOUR PRIVATE ENJOYMENT. DON'T MISS THE LARGE MASTER SUITE AND THE NEWLY REMODELED HUGE MASTER BATH WITH ADJACENT WALKIN CLOSETS. IT'S PERFECT AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE-IN AND ENJOY.
For open house information, contact Kenneth Nye, IOWA REALTY at 319-393-4900
Spacious 3 bedroom home in a convenient location. Lots of updates including some carpet, flooring in lower level and roof. Lots of storage in lower level. plus a very bright bonus room. Also very quick possession!! See it today.
For open house information, contact Edithe Opperman, IOWA REALTY at 319-393-4900
NICE HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS .NICE WOODWORK , FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND I-380. HUGE 3 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA PAD FOR MORE PARKING OFF ALLEY.
For open house information, contact Paul Canas, Pinnacle Realty LLC at 319-393-0900
Comments / 0