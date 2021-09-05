Check out these homes on the Cedar Rapids market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 4 days ago

(Cedar Rapids, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cedar Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjFd0_0bnMdhth00

1657 Cottage Ridge Drive, Marion, 52302

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ESTIMATED DATE OF COMPLETION 12-15-2021

For open house information, contact Jeff Driscoll, COLDWELL BANKER HEDGES at 319-378-8760

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2104976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoiwH_0bnMdhth00

4310 Oak Leaf Court Ne, Cedar Rapids, 52411

4 Beds 4 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,231 Square Feet | Built in 1992

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT SATTLER HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS N.E. CEDAR RAPIDS OAKWOOD'S AREA. THIS LOVELY 2 STORY,4 BEDROOM HOME SITS ON A SUPER CORNER LOT THAT FEATURES AN IMPRESSIVE HALF CIRLE DRIVEWAY. THE OVERALL OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT WILL BE SURE TO IMPRESS YOUR SENSES. THE INCREDIBLE UPDATED GOURMET EATIN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IS ADJACENT THE THE HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH A WALL WINDOWS THAT LEAD TO THE REAR YARD. DON'T FORGET THE NEWLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITY A FINISHED FULL BATH AND A NEW GOURMET KITCHEN. THE INCREDIBLE PRIVATE REAR YARD OASIS ALSO FEATURES AN OVERSIZED STAMPED PATIO FOR YOUR PRIVATE ENJOYMENT. DON'T MISS THE LARGE MASTER SUITE AND THE NEWLY REMODELED HUGE MASTER BATH WITH ADJACENT WALKIN CLOSETS. IT'S PERFECT AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE-IN AND ENJOY.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Nye, IOWA REALTY at 319-393-4900

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2104491)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPzLl_0bnMdhth00

111 Clive Drive Sw, Cedar Rapids, 52404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,598 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Spacious 3 bedroom home in a convenient location. Lots of updates including some carpet, flooring in lower level and roof. Lots of storage in lower level. plus a very bright bonus room. Also very quick possession!! See it today.

For open house information, contact Edithe Opperman, IOWA REALTY at 319-393-4900

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2105076)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1La1Zt_0bnMdhth00

2406 2Nd Street Sw, Cedar Rapids, 52404

3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1926

NICE HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS .NICE WOODWORK , FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND I-380. HUGE 3 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA PAD FOR MORE PARKING OFF ALLEY.

For open house information, contact Paul Canas, Pinnacle Realty LLC at 319-393-0900

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2104643)

See more property details

With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

