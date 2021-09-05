CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

On the hunt for a home in Santa Fe? These houses are on the market

Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 4 days ago

(Santa Fe, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Santa Fe. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UT9T_0bnMdg0y00

2734 Calle Cedro, Santa Fe, 87505

4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in None

Centrally located and across the street from the beautiful Herb Martinez Park, opportunity awaits. Front and back yard landscaping comes complete with a large apple tree. This 3 bedroom home with attached 1 bedroom guest house has something for everyone! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Suzanne Archuleta, Realty One Enchanted Circle at 505-278-7228

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103893)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bi3yw_0bnMdg0y00

423 Kathryn Place, Santa Fe, 87501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in None

Great find in the trendy Tune-up Cafe area. Walk to the Railyard, Farmers Market, movies, restaurants with easy access to walking and bike paths. Classic Stamm home with wood floors and Kiva fireplace. Remodeled 3 years ago, features include beautiful updated kitchen with granite countertops, hickory cabinets, beautiful travertine floors and hand troweled plaster. Also upgraded newer hot water baseboard heating, windows and stucco. Improved mechanicals such as new electrical service and wiring, new evaporative cooling and plumbing. Just move-in and Enjoy!

For open house information, contact Carmela Nino, Barker Realty, LLC at 505-982-9836

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqmAJ_0bnMdg0y00

934 Shoofly, Santa Fe, 87505

1 Bed 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 980 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Stand alone Contemporary Industrial Residential Loft in the Baca Railyard District perfect for the artistic live/work lifestyle. 980 Sq Ft unit with large roll-up doors on either side of the main living area, stained concrete floors with radiant heat, high ceilings, loft bedroom with large roll-up door that opens up to a balcony with mountain views. Laundry room and off street parking. Walk to shops, gym, and cafes. Only a few blocks to the Acequia exercise trail and just 5 minutes to the Plaza.

For open house information, contact Charles Weber, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103129)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9fs1_0bnMdg0y00

629 Palace Ave, Santa Fe, 87501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $995,000 | Condominium | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in None

Modern design aesthetic meets classic old world Northern New Mexico style in this newly remodeled Historic Eastside condo. Just footsteps from the Santa Fe Plaza, this lovely home has vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light and high-end finishes throughout including a Viking stainless steel appliance package in the kitchen and all other mechanicals or finishes are newer including HVAC, hot water heater and oak floors. The MBR Suite is on the main floor, with a newly updated bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. The upstairs is very private and includes a large second bedroom with king bed and sitting area while the office/third bedroom, with desk and a full-sized corner bed, provide access to a Trex and Ipea wood deck overlooking Palace Avenue. The updated second-floor bath was finished with natural marble. Outdoor areas include a covered portal seating area in front for your morning coffee and a lovely private walled outdoor courtyard for private dining alfresco; 2 off street parking spaces. It is currently being rented successfully for 30-day plus rentals. Offered fully furnished.

For open house information, contact Tom Abrams, Santa Fe Properties/Washington at 505-982-4466

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103979)

See more property details

