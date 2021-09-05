Visalia-curious? These homes are on the market

(Visalia, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Visalia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1240 Mount Langley Court, Tulare, 93274 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Fall in love with this beautiful 4 bed/1.75 bath home in SE Tulare, located in a cul de sac. Updates throughout and a large backyard! Entertaining friends & family is made easy with the open floor plan. Living room has high slanted ceiling & slider to the backyard, dining area just off the living room. Kitchen offers a pantry and a breakfast bar. Indoor laundry room, and a separate space within the home that would make a great office or study area. Full guest bath is updated and has tile shower walls. The bedrooms have carpeted flooring, the remainder of the home has laminate flooring. Walk in closet in master bedroom, updated master bath, his and her sinks and a large step in tile shower. The backyard has a covered patio with ceiling fans and a paved dog run

3516 W Stewart Avenue, Visalia, 93291 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,194 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Come see this beautiful NW Visalia home situated on a large corner lot,. Wonderful established neighborhood within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. The layout is open and spacious with beautiful wood look tile flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, under cabinet lighting and a large island. The large dining room boasts plenty of space to host family dinners. The outdoor kitchen provides bar seating with a sink, refrigerator and grill. A great place to entertain family and friends. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

2634 W Delta Avenue, Visalia, 93291 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Ready for the next proud owner! Welcome to this Beautiful home that offers an open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms 2 Full baths, plus an open office space! Nice tile floor in entry, kitchen, dining area and halls. Nicely set up spacious backyard and cover patio with a good size water fountain to relax and enjoy with family! Great size shed to nicely put away all landscaping tools

700 N Aspen Court, Visalia, 93291 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,211 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Custom Built Home by Hensley & Surratt. Builder pre-treated and mold guarded after framing, and have many special touches. 12 Ft. entry, 10 Ft. ceilings throughout, Low E windows, Gorgeous Mahogany Front Door inlaid with glass and rod iron. Crown molding throughout, coffered ceilings in entry, dining room & master bedroom. Custom Alder wood cabinetry throughout. Security Alarm, Surround Sound & Central Vac. Finished Garage wired with outlet for freezer. Very private cul-de-sac street.

