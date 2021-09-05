Check out these Santa Barbara homes on the market

(Santa Barbara, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Barbara will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

595 Picacho Ln, Montecito, 93108 6 Beds 12 Baths | $14,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,354 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Valleywood, a 3+ acre legacy estate in the heart of the Golden Quadrangle, is what dreams are made of! Nestled on a gorgeous oak-studded property, with beautiful mtn views &peeks of the ocean, this iconic compound dates back to the 1930s. The 5bd residence beautifully frames the lush & level grounds and is filled with natural light. Spacious rooms open to the lawns & are ideal for entertaining. A pool, cabana, guest studio & the original stables (now an office) round out the estate and are great spaces for loved ones, work, and play. Gracious gardens & stone walls offer a nod to the famed sunken garden at the SB Courthouse. Irreplaceable ancient oak trees anchor the property & offer a lovely architectural element to the grounds. This A+ location offers the best of the Montecito lifestyle!

340 Old Mill Road #188, Santa Barbara, 93110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Coveted ,private, quiet location at end of cul de sac with no through traffic! dubbed, 'millionaires row' in San Vicente, a gated community for adults 55+ This cheerful bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home with abundant dual pane windows offers over 1500 sq ft of spacious living with generous sized rooms,soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights and an amazing family room/study with fireplace flanked by mirrored built in bookcases; Open floorplan kitchen/dining /living room flowfor entertainers delight! Primary bedroom withensuite bath featuring sauna and large walk-inshower! Second bedroom with hide-a-bed!Separate laundry room. Enjoy your own wonderful lemon tree and grapefruit tree! Large outside covered deck to enjoy outside living in a gorgeous setting!

1111 Mission Ridge Road, Santa Barbara, 93103 5 Beds 5 Baths | $7,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,043 Square Feet | Built in 1915

The Santa Barbara Estate. Located on the Crest of the Riviera encompassing 1.23 acres, with unmatched Ocean, Island, City & Mountain Views, 1111 Mission Ridge is a home that stands the test of time. Main house offers a master bedroom suite w fireplace, office & stunning Ocean, Island, Harbor & Cities views. Three additional bedrooms all offer views of our Santa Barbara mountains. Living room features high ceiling w an oversized fireplace that opens to the pool & tennis court. Dining room w sliding glass door provides an intimate setting & deep mountain views. Professional kitchen, breakfast room & media center are located on the northeaster side of the home. Ocean View Guest house too..... Rose Garden, Fruit Trees, Ponds, this home has it all. Santa Barbara Living at its finest.

2211 Calle Culebra, Summerland, 93067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome to your very own coastal retreat in Summerland, California. Where you can wake up every morning to the spectacular sunrise over the Ocean. Located just minutes away from Montecito and City of Santa Barbara. Breathtaking Ocean and Island views all year long from just about every room in this home. First floor features two bedrooms with a fireplace along with direct access onto the deck . Where you can enjoy the ocean breeze while enjoying your morning cup of coffee. An attached two car garage and large driveway with plenty of parking. Second floor offers a spacious open floor plan, beamed ceilings, cozy fireplace and views of the Ocean. Step out onto the deck to enjoy sunset views while entertaining in your modern kitchen. Perfectly sized backyard to host your summer events and still catch the sunset. Best of all, it's located just minutes from the beach, 101 freeway, walking or biking distance from the water. Come enjoy the beautiful California weather while living in this beach community!

