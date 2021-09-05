Take a look at these homes for sale in Springfield

(Springfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3216 Falcon Point Drive, Springfield, 62711 5 Beds 5 Baths | $521,886 | Single Family Residence | 5,662 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Over 5600 finished sq ft in this executive style all brick 5 BR, 4.5 BA on premiere golf course lot in Panther Creek w/panoramic views of the 9th fairway & pond. Elevated ceilings in great room w/brick gas log fireplace, extensive hardwood flooring on main level, large eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, sliding doors to expansive courtyard perfect for entertaining. Southern exposure makes this an enjoyable spot to watch the golfers. Main floor master w/fireplace, oversized Jacuzzi & study perfect for home office! Second level w/3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Finished lower level offers large family room, rec area, 2nd office/exercise room, wet bar w/granite tops, 5th bedroom (w/no full egress window), & a full bath. Updates include new roof in 2009 w/lifetime 50 yr warranty, 1 new furnace in 2019, hot water heater 2019. Full house generator, 3 car heated garage, & alarm system. Optional membership at PCCC offering golf, tennis, dining, workout facility, & swimming.

1652 W Monroe Street, Springfield, 62704 2 Beds 1 Bath | $63,900 | Single Family Residence | 917 Square Feet | Built in 1900

EXCELLENT STARTER HOME - NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS - NEW STOVE & REFRIGERATOR.

2267 Yale Boulevard, Springfield, 62703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1950

VERY MOTIVATED SELLER!! Got 80% through a remodel and ran out of money. All the big stuff is taken care of, plumbing is good, electric is good, HVAC is less than 5 years old. THIS HOUSE HAS GREAT BONES! It just needs someone to give it the love it deserves. It features a large, eat in kitchen, 2 full baths; the one upstairs is Jack and Jill. It has a fenced in yard with a covered patio that would be perfect for entertaining, and a separate fenced pet run. New carpet in bedrooms, and new floor on most of the main level. House is being sold AS-IS.

2504 Shadow Chaser Drive, Springfield, 62711 4 Beds 4 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,422 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Nothing to do except move right into this quality built 1 owner home in Ginger Creek! This home has so much to offer with beautiful Brazilian Cherry Hardwood, updated kitchen with SS appliances, Avonite counter tops & walk-in pantry. 4 BR on main level, 2 bedrooms have in suite including awesome master bath with zero entry shower. Basement is huge and has large rec room, Cedar closet & workshop area & additional half bath. Outside is deck, patio & very nic3e outbuilding. Roof only 5 years old. COME SEE IT TODAY!

