Lake Charles, LA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Journal
 4 days ago

(Lake Charles, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Charles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2909 Warren Avenue, Lake Charles, 70601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1959

You will love this Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 bath Home with a brand new Roof and updated Electrical. Open Floor Plan featuring 2 over-sized Living Rooms with crown molding, Formal dining room, large kitchen with eat-in breakfast bar overlooking the family room/Den sitting on large lot. This home is so cozy and offers plenty of space with lots of covered parking! All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood, only minutes from everything you need in Lake Charles. Kitchen is very spacious with abundance of cabinets and tile floors. Front living room features a wood burning fireplace that leads to formal dining room and kitchen. All bedrooms are over-sized with carpet & large closets. Home has covered Front porch and covered Back Patio for parking or can be great for entertaining, & has an additional detached carport with shed in backyard. Seller is offering $5,000 towards Purchasers' Closing Costs and/or updates. Vacant lot next to home is also for sale and can be purchased together or separately.

For open house information, contact JORDAN FRUGE, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-193520)

2224 Roxton Street, Sulphur, 70663

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This immaculate, move in ready home is an absolute charmer in the heart of Sulphur. The three spacious bedrooms and renovated bathrooms are complimented by fresh paint and new flooring. The semi-open floor plan features a cozy, well-kept kitchen (all appliances included) and the living/dining area features a wood burning fireplace and luxury vinyl flooring. Outside, you'll find an oversized covered patio, an attached carport and a precious front porch. Homes in this condition, location, and price point are very few and far between, call today for your showing before it's too late.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER SPROLES, CENTURY-21 BESSETTE REALTY at 337-474-2185

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21006096)

1704 8Th Avenue, Lake Charles, 70601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,500 | Single Family Residence | 773 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Investor Special. 2 bed/1 bath home on city lot. Conveniently located in established neighborhood. Flood zone X.

For open house information, contact TONI ALEXANDER, Century 21 Bono Realty at 337-478-1578

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21007440)

103 Louisiana Avenue, Sulphur, 70663

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Cute ranch style home in remote Sulphur location; recently remodeled. Fresh paint, flooring, roof, bathrooms; dirt to be brought in to level backyard. Nice wood deck patio.

For open house information, contact JEANELLE MOUTON, Century 21 Bono Realty at 337-478-1578

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21006949)

See more property details

