Take a look at these homes for sale in Bloomington

(Bloomington, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2457 S Burberry Lane, Bloomington, 47401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $122,900 | Condominium | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Better than new end-unit townhome in desirable Winslow Ridge. All new flooring and paint throughout. New countertops and stainless appliances in well designed kitchen that includes a floor to ceiling pantry. Master bedroom with two closets--one is a walk-in. Newer mechanicals including furnace and water heater. New sliding glass door walks out to peaceful rear patio. Maintenance free living with low monthly fees.

911 N Hartstrait Road, Bloomington, 47404 3 Beds 1 Bath | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Are you thinking of moving to Bloomington now, or in the next 5 years? Incredible Location!! 13.61 acres just minutes from Downtown Bloomington and Indiana University, even on Game Day. Beautiful land to build your Dream Home, or remodel the old farmhouse. Nothing to lose! COOK Incorporated headquarters, Ivy Tech Bloomington, Baxter, and several corporations a short distance away. 3 minutes to Monroe County Airport, adjacent to the newly constructed road, Wellness Way, and sidewalk that leads to the Northwest YMCA. This road can also be used as an alternative route to COOK, Ivy Tech, and Baxter. House being sold as-is. Great building site for your dream home close to Bloomington, but with a country feel.

1417 W Petal Court, Bloomington, 47403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Condominium | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Bright, open and updated is how I would describe this stand alone condo in Sunflower Gardens. This 3 bedroom home has vaulted ceilings and skylights that greet you as you enter. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and great natural light, a full bath with twin vanities and large walk in closet. The other two bedroom are extremely spacious and share a full bath with the hallway. There is a designated dining area, but is not shut off from the kitchen. Beyond the large living room is a screened in porch and private backyard. Ideally located only minutes from I-69, to downtown Bloomington, and quick access to the Tapp Rd trailhead of the B-line Trail. This home has been meticulously cared for and the seller has gone above and beyond to make it a great home for the next owner. Fireplace is not included. Refrigerator and water heater are brand new and replaced week prior to listing For HOA docs: https://www.jamarproperties.com/sunflower-gardens

750 S Walnut Street, Bloomington, 47401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Completely Remodeled home near downtown! Home is currently leased for $1,650/month until June 30, 2021. Great investment or owner occupied when lease ends. This home has seen extensive remodel work and it is beautiful. New Roof, New Siding, New Doors and Windows, New Kitchen, New Flooring, Tiled Showers and the list goes on! This is one you have to see to appreciate all the work that has been done to make this home shine! Plenty of off street parking is another great feature! Further details and showings available upon request.

