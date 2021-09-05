CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Bloomington

Posted by 
Bloomington Digest
Bloomington Digest
 4 days ago

(Bloomington, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437XUZ_0bnMdaic00

2457 S Burberry Lane, Bloomington, 47401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $122,900 | Condominium | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Better than new end-unit townhome in desirable Winslow Ridge. All new flooring and paint throughout. New countertops and stainless appliances in well designed kitchen that includes a floor to ceiling pantry. Master bedroom with two closets--one is a walk-in. Newer mechanicals including furnace and water heater. New sliding glass door walks out to peaceful rear patio. Maintenance free living with low monthly fees.

For open house information, contact Frank Kerker, 812RealEstate.com at 812-360-9088

Copyright © 2021 Bloomington MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSIN-202133678)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jn1Kj_0bnMdaic00

911 N Hartstrait Road, Bloomington, 47404

3 Beds 1 Bath | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Are you thinking of moving to Bloomington now, or in the next 5 years? Incredible Location!! 13.61 acres just minutes from Downtown Bloomington and Indiana University, even on Game Day. Beautiful land to build your Dream Home, or remodel the old farmhouse. Nothing to lose! COOK Incorporated headquarters, Ivy Tech Bloomington, Baxter, and several corporations a short distance away. 3 minutes to Monroe County Airport, adjacent to the newly constructed road, Wellness Way, and sidewalk that leads to the Northwest YMCA. This road can also be used as an alternative route to COOK, Ivy Tech, and Baxter. House being sold as-is. Great building site for your dream home close to Bloomington, but with a country feel.

For open house information, contact Brian Lloyd, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty-Bloomington at 812-334-2021

Copyright © 2021 Bloomington MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSIN-202045129)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipmsk_0bnMdaic00

1417 W Petal Court, Bloomington, 47403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Condominium | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Bright, open and updated is how I would describe this stand alone condo in Sunflower Gardens. This 3 bedroom home has vaulted ceilings and skylights that greet you as you enter. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and great natural light, a full bath with twin vanities and large walk in closet. The other two bedroom are extremely spacious and share a full bath with the hallway. There is a designated dining area, but is not shut off from the kitchen. Beyond the large living room is a screened in porch and private backyard. Ideally located only minutes from I-69, to downtown Bloomington, and quick access to the Tapp Rd trailhead of the B-line Trail. This home has been meticulously cared for and the seller has gone above and beyond to make it a great home for the next owner. Fireplace is not included. Refrigerator and water heater are brand new and replaced week prior to listing For HOA docs: https://www.jamarproperties.com/sunflower-gardens

For open house information, contact Brooke Hoffa, Century 21 Scheetz - Bloomington at 812-336-2100

Copyright © 2021 Bloomington MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSIN-202136805)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4GUN_0bnMdaic00

750 S Walnut Street, Bloomington, 47401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Completely Remodeled home near downtown! Home is currently leased for $1,650/month until June 30, 2021. Great investment or owner occupied when lease ends. This home has seen extensive remodel work and it is beautiful. New Roof, New Siding, New Doors and Windows, New Kitchen, New Flooring, Tiled Showers and the list goes on! This is one you have to see to appreciate all the work that has been done to make this home shine! Plenty of off street parking is another great feature! Further details and showings available upon request.

For open house information, contact Bryan Paine, RE/MAX Acclaimed Properties at 812-332-3001

Copyright © 2021 Bloomington MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSIN-202116672)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomington Digest

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington, IN
141
Followers
224
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Business
Bloomington, IN
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Berkshire Hathaway#Indiana University#Dream Home#Cook Incorporated#Tech Bloomington#Wellness Way#The Northwest Ymca#House#Realty Bloomington#Fireplace#Hoa#Scheetz Bloomington#New Kitchen#New Flooring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy