Take a look at these homes on the Yakima market now

(Yakima, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yakima will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

924 S 1St Ave, Yakima, 98902 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Situated on a corner lot, this home features a recently updated open concept kitchen w/ new cabinets, & quartz countertops. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a XL master bedroom+full bath en-suite. Both bathrooms have new sinks & toilets. New Gazebo & Storage Shed in backyard. Fully fenced all around. Dog run on N side of home. Call today for your private tour.

1305 S 18Th Ave, Yakima, 98902 4 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Private Duplex with seasoned tenants and various updates throughout. Plenty of additional parking and within walking distance to many Yakima amenities. Currently rented to seasoned tenants. Cross-listed, and available for bulk-sale, with 1305 S 18th Ave (21-2133) and 1305 S 18th Ave A-B (21-2134).

902 S 5Th Ave, Yakima, 98902 2 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2 bed 1 bath home on large corner lot with plenty of parking space and new grass seed. Home has brand new carpet, paint in and out, wiring, outlets and roof! There is also a one car garage and small storage shed and there is ample storage room in the lower unfinished basement. Heat is electric radient wall heaters. What is missing is you! Here is your opportunity to own your first home, downsize or buy as investment. Make an appt with your Realtor(r) today.

315 N 28Th Ave, Yakima, 98902 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,399 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Situated on this lot for privacy, there is great backyard space for gardening & entertaining. Open & light floor plan with perfect space. Additional family room. Updated baths. Great home!

