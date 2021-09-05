Top homes for sale in Joliet

(Joliet, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Joliet. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

15315 South Corbin Street, Plainfield, 60544 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,168 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Highly desirable location on the east side of Downtown Plainfield. Walk to Lockport St restaurants & shops. A Master Craftsman transformed original home w/ a 2000 sq. ft. addition. Great room has an impressive stone fireplace floor to ceiling. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets is perfect for entertaining. Elaborate tray ceilings & detailed trim. Master suite with gorgeous bath! Partially finished basement has an additional spacious office, weight room, potential additional kitchen and plumbing roughed in for a full bath. A 2.5 car heated garage located under the Great room for optimal facade. The beautiful large back yard is a rare find & has 2 stamped concrete patios & a deck in need of TLC. A one car detached garage has heat, gas & electric. Partially fenced backyard meets Boy Scout Park. Located near Lake Renwick, easy access to I-55. 1 year old roof, new carpeting and new A/C unit. Furniture available for purchase. Please see the 3D Tour and Video! MLS #11185542

203 Mondovi Drive, Oswego, 60543 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Gorgeous top to bottom! New siding, new roof! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless. Wood floors throughout the first floor. Custom woodwork and detailing throughout! Master suite with private bath (dual sinks, gorgeous custom tiled shower, separate water closet and walk in closet with built-ins) Full, unfinished, dry basement ready to go! First floor laundry/mud room off the garage. Light bright, fresh! A yard built for entertaining! Huge deck with multiple seating areas, patio, shed and hidden (tucked away) play area with kids play platform. So much new, so much style

807 Caton Avenue, Joliet, 60435 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Welcome home to this turn key ready four square in Joliet's highly sought after Cathedral Area neighborhood! This home has been thoughtfully and tastefully updated with modern trends while still maintaining its original charm. Designed with beauty and function in mind, the kitchen has been updated with beautiful maple butcherblock countertops, timeless subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Open concept dining and living room are on the main floor with three bedrooms with large closets and a large full bathroom upstairs. You'll find a bonus living space in the partially finished basement with an additional half bath, laundry and utilities, including a newly installed water softener walled off on the other side. Huge 3 car detached garage and fully fenced yard with maintenance free landscaping. New windows throughout installed in 2020.

612 Sherwood Court, Romeoville, 60446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Townhouse | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Everything updated and ready for your buyer to move in to this corner unit! 3 bedroom townhouse with full basement. New roof, gutters, front bay window, garage door and A/C unit in 2019. New furnace and recessed lighting in 2020. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Granite counter kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Living room has been opened up to dining area for modern floorplan. This is a must-see!

