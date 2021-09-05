On the hunt for a home in Victorville? These houses are on the market

(Victorville, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Victorville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13777 Andean Court, Victorville, 92394 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,517 Square Feet | Built in 2004

WILL NOT LAST 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom corner lot Open kitchen towards dinning area for great family dinner! As soon as you enter youre greeted by high ceilings and formal living and dining area, just perfect for entertaining! Move in Ready with a spacious open kitchen great for family dinners. Privacy and serenity in your master suite and spacious bedrooms. Experience the beauty of the desert and call this home, your home!!!

For open house information, contact Terrell Jackson, Bleu Pearl Realty at 949-577-7277

12233 Sonora Road, Phelan, 92371 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,413 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Look no further for your forever home!!! This beautiful secluded horse property in Phelan has everything you need and more! But don’t worry, it’s not too secluded, major highways and shopping centers are only a short distance away. Home is 2,413sqft with 5bed 2.5bath and a huge 3 car garage, only half mile down dirt road. One side of garage is fully insulated with a full size bathroom (3rd full bath on property), can easily be converted into a extra living space. Sellers spared no cost on landscaping this 2.23 acres of land. Many exotic rare plants that are all hooked up to a top of the line fully automatic sprinkler system. Exterior has 2inch water main, 3 horse corals, large horse arena and lots of unique western themed sheds. Crossed fenced through out entire property with a beautiful brick and iron automatic front gate. As you enter into the home you will notice owners updated the flooring, kitchen and spare bathroom about 5 years ago. This home has plenty of open space to have a formal dinning room, game room and 2nd living room if needed, with so much natural light from the solar tube lighting in the living room. Master bathroom was fully remodeled about 2 years ago and boy is it stunning!!! Windows are all triple pane tinted windows, and has a beautiful side light french door leading to back yard. Property has 2 brand new water heaters and new pressure regulator, one specifically for master bathroom and second for other half of the house. Home does have a working alarm system, buyer would just need to activate it with alarm company. All cameras on the property work and will stay, including the 360 degree camera in the front of the property. Seller says all neighbors are amazing and come together to maintain the dirt road to keep them nice and smooth. Sellers do not have time to fix a few things like carpet and a few spots that need touch up paint. Willing to give $3,500 credit towards fixing. Would prefer to sell furnished… If buyer is interested in any furniture please know it is all negotiable. Spa in the backyard is not in working condition, sellers do have a card for the repair company if buyer decides to get it fixed.

For open house information, contact ANDREA BERGIN, REALTY ONE GROUP EMPIRE at 760-407-6444

14361 Silent Spring Street, Hesperia, 92344 4 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great 4bed/2bath single story with a large master suite with separate tub and shower. Updated kitchen along with new flooring done recently this home has a nice fireplace in the separate family room, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, nice laundry room, formal living room and dining room. Located on a quite cul-de-sac and of course has a convenient location to shopping and access to I-15 freeway.

For open house information, contact JOHN BLAKE, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOC. INC. at 909-993-5710

11938 Lamplighter Lane, Oak Hills, 92344 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,169,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,053 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This home will not disappoint. Single story Ranch Home in the most prestigious neighborhood in the upper desert. Clear air, beautiful sunsets and desert landscape make this home an oasis. 2 Master Bedrooms on opposite ends of this 4,053 sq ft home makes for a very nice layout. As you enter the foyer you have your living room to the right and dinning to the left. Keep going into the Family room with Fireplace and French Doors out to backyard. Open amazing Kitchen with Double ovens, Gas Stove and Center Island with 2 sinks. Custom Cabinetry with lots of cupboard space. The windows all nicely done with dual pane, upgraded blinds and window drapery. Laundry room and walk in pantry off the Kitchen and Garage access. 4 car Garage has all new upgraded flooring/cabinets. Walking through the kitchen and down the left hall you first come to the guest bathroom and then through double doors into 2nd Master Bedroom with its own shower and walk in closet. Main Master Bedroom is to the right after you walk in your home with 2 bedrooms on this side as well. The first room is connected to its own bathroom with Sinks separated from toilet and bath area. There is another door leading into the Hallway for a second access. Turn right into the 2nd bedroom from this door. Let's move on to the Main Master Bedroom and its double doors leading into a carpeted comfortable and large area with Fireplace. Its French Doors lead onto the serene backyard with all its beautiful trees that bring the birds and wonderful sounds from the wind. The Bathroom has two separate sinks with a Jacuzzi tub in the middle overlooking the backyard with its windows. Grand Separate shower with seat and two shower heads and you’ll be sure to enjoy. Two walk-in closets for all your clothes. Throughout this amazing home you have 20” Tile and extra-large hallways with Carpets in all the bedrooms, Living and dining room, giving it a Grand and warm feeling. The Ranch Style home never goes out of date, and you will enjoy your 2 acres of country living while still be close to everything. 5 minutes to freeway access gets you to Orange County, Palm Springs, Big Bear all within about an hour. You can be in Las Vegas is two and half hours. Why leave the upper desert though? They have every kind of store you could think of all within about 15 min. The Mall, Costco, Walmart, Target, Stater Bros, Aldi’s, Texas Roadhouse and Poncho Villas’ to name a few. Make an appointment to come see this stunningly beautiful home.

For open house information, contact ANN FOX, The Virtual Realty Group at 949-302-8100