Saginaw-curious? These homes are on the market

(Saginaw, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Saginaw. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4146 S Wayside Dr., Saginaw, 48603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | 2,393 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Don't wait to see this fabulous updated cape cod with 2393 sq. ft. in Saginaw Twp. You'll love this home with grey tones and hardwood flooring. Features white cabinetry, granite, and stainless in the kitchen, 2 beautiful remodeled baths, 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and first-floor laundry. The finished basement boasts a family room with fireplace, cabinetry with counter, bar refrigerator, and exercise room. You'll enjoy the private, fenced backyard and covered patio. Move-in ready! Call today for your personal showing!

3074 W Genesee, Saginaw, 48602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,900 | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Classic three bedroom brick ranch with tons of space inside and out. Whether you need room for family or you love to entertain this home has large open space with a 22 X 15 living room with fireplace and 19 X 13 kitchen. There is room for formal dining as well as informal dining in the kitchen area. The summer will be fun with a three season porch overlooking a large fenced yard with an aboveground pool and deck. Until then there can be indoor fun in the full basement that has recreational space with a fireplace, full bath and possible fourth bedroom. Comes with a home warranty. Made your appointment today!

5220 Overhill, Saginaw, 48603 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | 2,692 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Wonderful 4 bedroom Saginaw Township Home. Beautiful updated kitchen with oak floors, granite, stainless steel appliances open to large great room with fireplace and built ins. Large first floor laundry, formal dining and living rooms with master with walk in closets. Finished basement with 12x68 storage crawl, back up water sump pump, central air, deck, fenced yard, walking distance to Heritage School over 2600 of living space.

1845 Prospect Street, Saginaw, 48601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3 bedroom home in McNally Subdivision! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, an eat-in kitchen, and living room with hardwood floors. There is a detached 2 1/2 car garage, and the home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Call for your private showing today!

