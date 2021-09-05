House hunt Conroe: See what’s on the market now

(Conroe, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Conroe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

16529 Cascading Pines Court, Conroe, 77306 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,990 | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy the comfort achieved in utilizing every square foot of our one story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with two-car garage. The X30A- is equipped with a lovely front patio on each of its captivating elevations, also includes a rear covered patio, which is seen from the windows of the expansive family room. The dining area and family room are conveniently located next to the kitchen, with its island for entertaining and walk-in-pantry for needed storage; making this an easy set up to navigate for the chef in you! Bedroom 1, located to the rear of the home, offers up a generous sized walk-in-closet and spacious bathroom. Espresso colored cabinetry, home automation system included! Ask about available New Home Standard Features within our community.

For open house information, contact Granger Pines D.R. Horton - Houston North

6 Stormwood Place, The Woodlands, 77381 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Don't miss the opportunity to make this gorgeous home yours! Located in the highly sought after Village of Cochrans Crossing in The Woodlands. With close proximity to The Woodlands HS! The sellers are the original owners and have lovingly designed and cared for this beauty and it shows. From the custom cabinets, extensive detailed crown molding, and Certified Wildlife Habitat, this Leigh Meyers Custom Home is the hidden oasis that you have been looking for! Complete with 2 walk-in closets in the primary en-suite, oversized 2 car garage with 7' extension, and Texas Basement over entire garage accessible from inside the house, storage is in great supply! And if this wasn't enough-wait until you see the backyard! Make this one yours today!

For open house information, contact Joel Griffin, Keller Williams - The Woodlands at 281-364-1588

38 Silver Canyon Place, The Woodlands, 77381 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Charming well-kept single-story home with lots of potential! Located on a quiet courtyard cul-de-sac lot in peaceful neighborhood in sought after area of Cochran's Crossing. The floorplan presents 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, front patio, courtyard and expansive backyard patio areas. Great bones with French door entry from covered front patio, high vaulted ceilings, lots of storage, arched windows, skylight and ample natural lighting for light and bright spaces. Great architectural interest! This home is in the ideal location and provides endless potential!

For open house information, contact Justin McClung, Keller Williams - The Woodlands at 281-364-1588

12080 Mystic Aqua Drive, Conroe, 77304 4 Beds 4 Baths | $515,990 | 3,525 Square Feet | Built in None

Stunning DR Horton home located in the Private Gated Section in Water Crest on Lake Conroe. A Traditional Style Exterior Elevation with Window Shutters or Arches. Large Double Story, Spacious Four Bedroom, Three & Half Bathroom, Three Car Garage Home with an Open Living Room & Dining Room, Large Kitchen Island, with a Large Pantry, Abundant Kitchen Cabinets, Covered Patio, Generous Size Utility Room, Study Game Room and Optional Media Room. An Oversized Primary Bedroom and Bathroom that are separate from the other rooms with privacy. Plan offers high ceilings, recessed lighting, coat closets, linen closets, and lots of storage space. The Community Amenities Boasts a Private Boat Ramp with Lake Access, Club House, 2 Swimming Pools, Dog Park, and 4 Fishing Ponds with Rolling Hills. Ask about available New Home Standard Features & Incentives within our community.

For open house information, contact Online Sales D.R. Horton - Houston North