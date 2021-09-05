Take a look at these homes on the Odessa market now

(Odessa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2512 Redbud Ave, Odessa, 79761 4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,716 Square Feet | Built in 1955

So roomy!! This beautiful house has room for everyone! Beautiful tile and laminate flooring all throughout! With three bathrooms everyone has their own space and let us not forget the second master bedroom that is just a big as the first!! Be ready to be the house everyone wants to be at! Call us today to fall in love with this beautiful house today!

9103 Dublin Ave, Odessa, 79765 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great kept home in a Cul-De-Sac with owned Solar Panels!! Home will include ALL appliances with the sale. Kitchen has granite counter tops, high ceilings and sequestered master.

2734 Fair Oaks Circle, Odessa, 79762 4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,616 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Big square footage Vintage 2 story cottage located on Odessa's east side waiting to be your next home. Near schools, shopping, work and entertainment this home feature it all!!! Sparkling pool, 2 fire places, 2 living areas, theater room, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and more!! Call today!!!

2536 S Westcliff Rd, Odessa, 79763 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Mobile Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2018

1.17 acres with a 3 bdrm Doublewide mobile home waiting for their new owner. The home will be completely refurbished/repaired to include new carpet, will be ready for move-in by end of May. No appliances will come with the home, however, a SS Appliance package or Black appliance package can be added to the loan. Sequestered master with separate tub, shower, double sinks, large walk-in closet. Kitchen island with pendulum lighting. The backyard will be cleared out of all debris.

