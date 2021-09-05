CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Odessa market now

Posted by 
Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 4 days ago

(Odessa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZ2du_0bnMdUN800

2512 Redbud Ave, Odessa, 79761

4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,716 Square Feet | Built in 1955

So roomy!! This beautiful house has room for everyone! Beautiful tile and laminate flooring all throughout! With three bathrooms everyone has their own space and let us not forget the second master bedroom that is just a big as the first!! Be ready to be the house everyone wants to be at! Call us today to fall in love with this beautiful house today!

For open house information, contact The Synergy Real Estate Group at Keller Williams, Keller Williams Realty Odessa at 432-520-5151

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-124156)

See more property details

9103 Dublin Ave, Odessa, 79765

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great kept home in a Cul-De-Sac with owned Solar Panels!! Home will include ALL appliances with the sale. Kitchen has granite counter tops, high ceilings and sequestered master.

For open house information, contact Nancy Aguirre, APEX Real Estate Co. at 432-614-1446

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8yS3_0bnMdUN800

2734 Fair Oaks Circle, Odessa, 79762

4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,616 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Big square footage Vintage 2 story cottage located on Odessa's east side waiting to be your next home. Near schools, shopping, work and entertainment this home feature it all!!! Sparkling pool, 2 fire places, 2 living areas, theater room, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and more!! Call today!!!

For open house information, contact Thomas McDonald, Starz Realty at 432-653-0053

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126639)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLjXP_0bnMdUN800

2536 S Westcliff Rd, Odessa, 79763

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Mobile Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2018

1.17 acres with a 3 bdrm Doublewide mobile home waiting for their new owner. The home will be completely refurbished/repaired to include new carpet, will be ready for move-in by end of May. No appliances will come with the home, however, a SS Appliance package or Black appliance package can be added to the loan. Sequestered master with separate tub, shower, double sinks, large walk-in closet. Kitchen island with pendulum lighting. The backyard will be cleared out of all debris.

For open house information, contact Mary Escalante, Texas Premier Realty at 512-788-1869

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-124410)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
130
Followers
215
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Odessa, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Solar Panels#Real Estate Co#Starz Realty#Doublewide#Ss Appliance#Texas Premier Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy