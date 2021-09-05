Check out these homes on the Yuma Proving Ground market now

(Yuma Proving Ground, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yuma Proving Ground will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9428 E Buckboard St, Yuma, 85365 4 Beds 2 Baths | $177,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split floor plan w/den & large pantry. Newer A/C, fenced yard w/ shed. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer go with home. Located in the foothills with easy access to shopping and I-8.

For open house information, contact Joann Garcia, Exit Realty Yuma at 928-783-1900

4832 E 45 St, Yuma, 85365 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,853 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Gorgeous custom home in Heritage Park on 1.75acres. No expense spared on high end finishes. Smoked white oak plank floors, cherry wood cabinets, Pella windows, Thermador appliances, granite w/stone backsplash throughout. New pool in 2018 with 10 person spa, custom waterfall, outdoor entertaining area with natural gas fireplace & grill. Fully fenced & landscaped with tons of parking. Backs to citrus grove. Out building offers guest suite, 3/4 bath, game room, home office & pilates studio. Amazing home!!

For open house information, contact Karen Hershkowitz, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180

2776 S Ave 2 1/2 E, Yuma, 85365 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Townhouse | 1,105 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This townhome is in a great location and shows pride of ownership. Hot water heater is less than a year old and upgraded flooring. Hurry because it won't last long!

For open house information, contact Donald Woodke, Coldwell Banker Yuma Foothills at 928-342-0277

13220 S Fairchild Rd, Yuma, 85365 5 Beds 5 Baths | $649,900 | 3,233 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Reduced! Unique Acreage Property Features Main House 2300sf of Living Space & 932sf Guesthouse. Garage is HUGE 1230sf to fit all of your cars plus toys too! Custom Living at It's Best: Gourmet Kitchen w/ Rich Wood Cabinets & SS Appliances, Silestone Counters & Walk-in Pantry. Real Wood Flooring & Tile Throughout. Guest House 2bd/1ba w/Steam Shower & Living Area w/ Kitchenette. Luxury Outdoor Entertaining Area w/Heated & Cooled Pool, Water Feature. Fully Fenced Yard w/Grass Area &Sportscourt. RV access

For open house information, contact Kim Hill-Olsen, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180