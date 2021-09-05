Check out these homes on the Yuma Proving Ground market now
(Yuma Proving Ground, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yuma Proving Ground will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split floor plan w/den & large pantry. Newer A/C, fenced yard w/ shed. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer go with home. Located in the foothills with easy access to shopping and I-8.
For open house information, contact Joann Garcia, Exit Realty Yuma at 928-783-1900
Gorgeous custom home in Heritage Park on 1.75acres. No expense spared on high end finishes. Smoked white oak plank floors, cherry wood cabinets, Pella windows, Thermador appliances, granite w/stone backsplash throughout. New pool in 2018 with 10 person spa, custom waterfall, outdoor entertaining area with natural gas fireplace & grill. Fully fenced & landscaped with tons of parking. Backs to citrus grove. Out building offers guest suite, 3/4 bath, game room, home office & pilates studio. Amazing home!!
For open house information, contact Karen Hershkowitz, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180
This townhome is in a great location and shows pride of ownership. Hot water heater is less than a year old and upgraded flooring. Hurry because it won't last long!
For open house information, contact Donald Woodke, Coldwell Banker Yuma Foothills at 928-342-0277
Reduced! Unique Acreage Property Features Main House 2300sf of Living Space & 932sf Guesthouse. Garage is HUGE 1230sf to fit all of your cars plus toys too! Custom Living at It's Best: Gourmet Kitchen w/ Rich Wood Cabinets & SS Appliances, Silestone Counters & Walk-in Pantry. Real Wood Flooring & Tile Throughout. Guest House 2bd/1ba w/Steam Shower & Living Area w/ Kitchenette. Luxury Outdoor Entertaining Area w/Heated & Cooled Pool, Water Feature. Fully Fenced Yard w/Grass Area &Sportscourt. RV access
For open house information, contact Kim Hill-Olsen, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180
Comments / 0