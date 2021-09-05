Check out these homes on the Killeen market now

(Killeen, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Killeen than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

50 E Cedar Street, Nolanville, 76559 4 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Located on a cul-de-sac this 4 bedroom/ 3 bath is a must see! With an open concept dining/living room, featuring a large kitchen with ample cabinet space and walk in pantry. The master bedroom is equipped with ceiling fan and the master suite bathroom features a dreamy garden tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet and double sink vanity. Spilt floor plan with great size minor bedroom and full baths. Utility room located inside, has the perfect amount of space and a sink. Relax and enjoy the acres with beautiful mature trees! Schedule your showing today!

2905 Scottsdale Drive, Killeen, 76543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,927 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome home to peace of mind in this spacious gem that is ideally located in a private, gated neighborhood. Pleasing curb appeal is boosted by the shade tree and landscaping that surrounds the front. Relax in style on the covered patio that overlooks the spacious backyard with 2 tiers and plenty of colorful blooms. Live the good life in the spacious and stylish interior with a great room that has a tray ceiling with crown accent and a corner brick fireplace. Glass front French doors lead to the versatile home office. A large arched entry leads to the combination kitchen and dining room with tile floor and a high ceiling. The island kitchen has granite counters, an abundance of cabinets and a decorator ledge. Attached is the dining room with a bay window that overlooks the backyard. Another high ceiling adds depth to the owner’s suite bedroom and the bathroom has a soaking tub with separate shower. Additional amenities include a sprinkler system.

2610 Larissa Drive, Killeen, 76549 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This is a 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home with ceiling fans. It has a covered back patio. Smooth top stove, built in Microwave. Bay windows in the Kitchen. Dual sinks in the master Bedroom and two separate closets. Close to Shopping, Gym, Grocery Stores and Restaurants. Close to the Military Post. Home is available for Immediate Move in.

3903 Winchester Drive, Killeen, 76543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,038 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Charming house great for a starter home or investment property. All floors are title, high ceilings and a cozy fire place. House is being sold as is. Schedule your showing today.

