Newark, DE

Take a look at these homes for sale in Newark

Posted by 
Newark Bulletin
Newark Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Newark, DE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newark than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmgdJ_0bnMdRix00

206 Northern Oak Street, Middletown, 19709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $509,900 | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island and spacious pantry. Oversized great room ideal for entertaining. Spaciousowners suite with luxurious bath. Private home office, perfect for telecommuting. Secluded secondary bedrooms away from owners suite. Opt. outdoor living space with deck or screen porch.

For open house information, contact K. Hovnanians Four Seasons at Baymont Farms KFS-Delaware

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-332230000-A746)

See more property details

13 Boxelder Ln, Bear, 19701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Townhouse | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This started home is in perfect condition with a new roof (2020) with a transferable warranty. Moving ready. Show this & you will sell it! This is a 2 bdrm 1 full bath . The kitchen has wood cabinets & a stone countertop Washer & dryer are included and are 1 or 2 years old. Nice fenced rear yard w/shed & nice pine trees. This is a unique opportunity to own a property in this price range in the Bear area.

For open house information, contact Cristina Borla, Keller Williams - Greater Newark at 302-738-2300

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11831548)

See more property details

Bethel Church Road And Dillon Circle, Middletown, 19709

4 Beds 3 Baths | $621,900 | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting foyer graciously welcoming you home. Formal living and dining rooms for family celebrations. Spacious kitchen with large center island and dining area for meals. Grand two-story great room with fireplace. Fabulous owner's suite with spacious closet and luxury bath. Convenient second story laundry room keeping rooms tidy. Pricing is inclusive of average homesite premium.

For open house information, contact Summit Pointe KHV-Delaware

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-332380000-B767)

See more property details

With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

