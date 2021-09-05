Take a look at these homes for sale in Newark

(Newark, DE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newark than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

206 Northern Oak Street, Middletown, 19709 3 Beds 3 Baths | $509,900 | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island and spacious pantry. Oversized great room ideal for entertaining. Spaciousowners suite with luxurious bath. Private home office, perfect for telecommuting. Secluded secondary bedrooms away from owners suite. Opt. outdoor living space with deck or screen porch.

13 Boxelder Ln, Bear, 19701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Townhouse | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This started home is in perfect condition with a new roof (2020) with a transferable warranty. Moving ready. Show this & you will sell it! This is a 2 bdrm 1 full bath . The kitchen has wood cabinets & a stone countertop Washer & dryer are included and are 1 or 2 years old. Nice fenced rear yard w/shed & nice pine trees. This is a unique opportunity to own a property in this price range in the Bear area.

Bethel Church Road And Dillon Circle, Middletown, 19709 4 Beds 3 Baths | $621,900 | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting foyer graciously welcoming you home. Formal living and dining rooms for family celebrations. Spacious kitchen with large center island and dining area for meals. Grand two-story great room with fireplace. Fabulous owner's suite with spacious closet and luxury bath. Convenient second story laundry room keeping rooms tidy. Pricing is inclusive of average homesite premium.

