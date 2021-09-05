Check out these Beaumont homes on the market

(Beaumont, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beaumont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1719 Franklin, Nederland, 77627 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in None

IDEAL STARTER HOME IN HEART OF NEDERLAND! WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEAT FEATURES! CARPORT IN TANDEM! NICELY APPLIANCED WITH OVEN/RANGE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER! LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING RM AND KITCHEN. TWO BLOCKS FROM CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. ENJOY LOUNGING ON TREE SHADED COVERED FRONT PORCH MORNING & EVENING.

For open house information, contact PAT MILLER, PAT MILLER REALTY at 409-504-8800

2320 Avenue D, Nederland, 77627 4 Beds 3 Baths | $186,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in None

A precious clean home located very close to most of downtown Nederland, offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with plenty of room to entertain. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet in a few bedrooms. A few bonus features are a new roof in November 2021, Royal Windows throughout the home installed in 2015 with a transferable warranty through 2025, and some new flooring. This home has never flooded so if you are tired of high water this is a good area to live. There are several areas in the home that can be used as an office or study. Many bonus spaces to this home. In the backyard there is a large storage building This home has central ac and heat but also has a few window units for those who like to sleep with a little noise. These units are only 8 years old and can be easily removed if you do not need them. A great place to wake up and enjoy some coffee is on the very large wrap around back porch. There are some built in cabinets in the living room. Tour this home soon with your buyers agent. BRING US AN OFFER WE CAN'T REFUSE!

For open house information, contact KAY DECUIR-TANNER, K DECUIR PROPERTIES at 409-749-9711

8040 Gladys Ave, Beaumont, 77706 2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Condominium | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in None

Conveniently located in Beaumont West near the intersection of Gladys and Major Dr, this condo has spacious bedrooms, new laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings in the living room and a wood burning fireplace. Come take a look, you'll love it here!

For open house information, contact SHANI DAIGLE, CHAMPIONS REALTY, LLC -- 9006784 at 409-276-7653

204 N 37Th St, Nederland, 77627 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in None

This precious 3/2/1 Nederland ISD home sits on a corner lot. Mature trees, newer double driveway, patio, and fenced yard. Inside are scrumptious updated kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Refrigerator stays! Garage has air-conditioned "flex" room would make perfect craft room or office. Open floor plan, split bedroom plan - all hard surfaced floors.

For open house information, contact KIRBY SMITH, AMERICAN REAL ESTATE ERA POWERED 2 at 409-727-3196