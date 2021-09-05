CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaumont, TX

Check out these Beaumont homes on the market

Posted by 
Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 4 days ago

(Beaumont, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beaumont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48x9Cn_0bnMdQqE00

1719 Franklin, Nederland, 77627

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in None

IDEAL STARTER HOME IN HEART OF NEDERLAND! WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEAT FEATURES! CARPORT IN TANDEM! NICELY APPLIANCED WITH OVEN/RANGE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER! LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING RM AND KITCHEN. TWO BLOCKS FROM CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. ENJOY LOUNGING ON TREE SHADED COVERED FRONT PORCH MORNING & EVENING.

For open house information, contact PAT MILLER, PAT MILLER REALTY at 409-504-8800

Copyright © 2021 Port Neches, Port Arthur, Nederland Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PNBRTX-82655)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKDzI_0bnMdQqE00

2320 Avenue D, Nederland, 77627

4 Beds 3 Baths | $186,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in None

A precious clean home located very close to most of downtown Nederland, offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with plenty of room to entertain. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet in a few bedrooms. A few bonus features are a new roof in November 2021, Royal Windows throughout the home installed in 2015 with a transferable warranty through 2025, and some new flooring. This home has never flooded so if you are tired of high water this is a good area to live. There are several areas in the home that can be used as an office or study. Many bonus spaces to this home. In the backyard there is a large storage building This home has central ac and heat but also has a few window units for those who like to sleep with a little noise. These units are only 8 years old and can be easily removed if you do not need them. A great place to wake up and enjoy some coffee is on the very large wrap around back porch. There are some built in cabinets in the living room. Tour this home soon with your buyers agent. BRING US AN OFFER WE CAN'T REFUSE!

For open house information, contact KAY DECUIR-TANNER, K DECUIR PROPERTIES at 409-749-9711

Copyright © 2021 Port Neches, Port Arthur, Nederland Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PNBRTX-82413)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCrEC_0bnMdQqE00

8040 Gladys Ave, Beaumont, 77706

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Condominium | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in None

Conveniently located in Beaumont West near the intersection of Gladys and Major Dr, this condo has spacious bedrooms, new laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings in the living room and a wood burning fireplace. Come take a look, you'll love it here!

For open house information, contact SHANI DAIGLE, CHAMPIONS REALTY, LLC -- 9006784 at 409-276-7653

Copyright © 2021 Beaumont Board - Southeast Texas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORTX-219254)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txj9d_0bnMdQqE00

204 N 37Th St, Nederland, 77627

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in None

This precious 3/2/1 Nederland ISD home sits on a corner lot. Mature trees, newer double driveway, patio, and fenced yard. Inside are scrumptious updated kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Refrigerator stays! Garage has air-conditioned "flex" room would make perfect craft room or office. Open floor plan, split bedroom plan - all hard surfaced floors.

For open house information, contact KIRBY SMITH, AMERICAN REAL ESTATE ERA POWERED 2 at 409-727-3196

Copyright © 2021 Port Neches, Port Arthur, Nederland Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PNBRTX-82800)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont, TX
185
Followers
221
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Business
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Nederland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Hardwood Flooring#Windows#Applianced#Dishwasher#Refrigerator#Washer Dryer#Central Middle School#K Decuir#Champions Realty#Llc#9006784
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy