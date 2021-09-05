Check out these Santa Maria homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Santa Maria, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Santa Maria. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

321 Inger Drive, Santa Maria, 93454

1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 683 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Investor or First-Time Buyer opportunity. Upper level 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with patio deck area. Sale includes refrigerator, range, microwave, dish washer plus washer and dryer. 2 covered parking spaces. Close to pool & common area. Convenient to all services and Freeway access. A must see for the price.

For open house information, contact Albert Ruiz, Hubbell Real Estate Group at 805-864-2566

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PI21175690)

3425 Tepusquet Road, Santa Maria, 93454

3 Beds 3 Baths | $959,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This is the perfect home for social distancing. Enjoy this private 40+/- acre oasis, zoned AG-1-40, away from the world, but within easy distance to wineries, city shopping and restaurants. This gorgeous home is located approximately 20 minutes from Santa Maria. This home is framed by 360 degree views of rolling Tepusquet hills.. The private gated entry welcomes you to a full size tennis court then you enter the home through the landscaped courtyard. Enjoy the views and majestic oaks from an extensive patio & deck. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with wood flooring may be warmed by corner wood burning fireplace and is filled with light. A gracious master suite has an updated en suite, walk-in closet & adjoining deck. This is a perfect place to enjoy life and walk on your own private hiking trails ride motorcycles and enjoy the sounds of nature. The home is easily access directly off Tepusquet Rd. There is over 5200 gallons of water storage on the property. The well is high producing.

For open house information, contact Greg Heath, Keller Williams Realty Central Coast at 805-773-7777

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PI21194085)

1220 E Fesler Street, Santa Maria, 93454

2 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cute as a button condo in Casa de Campo! Ultra inviting 2 story home has beautiful wood floors that flow throughout the downstairs and upstairs. Spacious Living Room has mirrored walls, a fireplace and a wet bar. Open floor plan segues to the Dining Area, Breakfast Bar and beautifully designed kitchen. Dark granite countertops compliment the walnut-colored cabinets and natural stone tile backsplash. Contemporary staircase leads up to the 2 Master Bedrooms, complete with their own attached bathrooms. One bedroom is nearly the size of two while the other has it's own private balcony. Relax or entertain outside on the breezeway patio and haul your groceries in from the detached 2 car garage. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Talk about a catch! Contact The Keenan Carter Group for more information: (805) 773-7711 or visit: www.KeenanCarterGroup.com.

For open house information, contact Dick Keenan, Keller Williams Realty Central Coast at 805-773-7777

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PI21171687)

2171 Via Nuevo, Santa Maria, 93454

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Mobile Home | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Home sweet home! This home is in the highly desirable and sought-after Santa Maria's 55+ adult community park. ''Rancho Buena Vista Mobile Estates''. A double wide manufactured home, 2/2, the only home in the park that has a detached 2 car (large/deep) garage. Guest parking is right across the street with ample parking when guests and family comes to visit.. Sliding doors to patio from den/family room. No one in back or on one side so this home has a very private feel. Wood burning stove in den/family room. Four entrances to the house. 1 living room, 1 family/den area 1-laundry room 1-master bedroom. Breeze way covered Patio where you can enjoy the morning with a delicious cup coffee or enjoy eating outside and having a Bar-b-cue with friends/family. Comes with a large walk-in shed, refrigerator, washer- dryer. Known as one of the best senior parks, it's filled with many amenities for your enjoyment: Heated pool, jacuzzi, community clubhouse, 9-hole golf course-free cart. Living area of 1536 sf, 1991 built. Easy to show and easy to prequalify with park management, if you provide all the documentation to the park possible approval within 2 hours. Space rent for new owner will be $ 849.45 / mo. as per manager. call your favorite Realtor!OPEN HOUSE THIS Saturday 3:00 to 6:pm and Sunday 10:00 Am to 1:0pm

For open house information, contact Rocio Santos, CHAMPION Real Estate at 805-349-7777

Copyright © 2021 North Santa Barbara County Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NSBCRMLSCA-21002110)

