Las Cruces, NM

Take a look at these homes on the market in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 4 days ago

(Las Cruces, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Las Cruces. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2056 E Villa Napoli Loop, Las Cruces, 88011

3 Beds 3 Baths | $357,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,155 Square Feet | Built in 2016

From the moment you walk up to the front door, you are graced with upgraded touches. The front porch has a ceiling made out of wood beams, chandelier and is the perfect spot for relaxing. The front door is a wood craftsman shaker with glass that allows natural light to flow in. Upon entry, you will see wood look tile floors in the living room and 12 foot ceilings. This is an open concept with the kitchen, living room and dining room being separated by an island with high top bar, with 2 pendant lights. The master bedroom is on the main floor and features a generous sized walk in closet, 5 piece en suite and direct access to the laundry room. Upstairs, you will find an extensive loft area that is currently being used as an office but is plumbed for a wet bar. The balcony has the most amazing views of the Organ Mountains. Two oversized bedrooms upstairs have each their own full bathrooms, walk in closets and alcoves that feature desks. This home features thermostats in every room, central vacuum, and much more!

For open house information, contact Zane Fikany, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2002704)

1583 Paisano Road, Las Cruces, 88005

5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,059 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Exquisite Estate situated on 5 acres of lush valley pasture with views of the Organ Mountains. Sits only minutes away from Old Mesilla. Built-in Casita within the home; 4 bay garage to include RV space & a detached 5 bay garage. EBID rights with new concrete ditches, piped pasture, rock walled yard and garden. Pool/Cabana fully equipped with kitchen and a wood burning kiva. Game room w/ full bar, large window views and pool table, interior living room, formal living and dining room, enclosed grilling area, utility room, breakfast area plus an enormous chef's kitchen. 22' ceilings, 5 fireplaces, exquisite wood, tile, and detail throughout. Horses allowed. PR road and gate to this 6,545 sq ft. beauty. This home actually has 5.5 bathrooms. Pool with a hot tub nearby only adds to the perfect entertaining area. Lets not forget about the raised garden, numerous fruit trees to include apple, apricot and peach!

For open house information, contact Elias Elizaldez, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102013)

4900 Alma Road, Las Cruces, 88011

6 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,795 Square Feet | Built in 2003

A wonderful custom home featuring absolutely stunning views of the Organ mountains and city lights! This 3795 square foot home has beautiful architectural details, wooden accents, and an inviting open floor plan. The spacious great room includes a family room, dining space and kitchen with island, prep sink, and breakfast bar. Five spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hobby/work out room, and tons of storage space/storage closets. Great home for entertaining family and friends inside and out! From the front courtyard, to the beautiful backyard with a pool, hot tub, large covered patio and outdoor fireplace ... you'll truly enjoy the outdoors in this 2.5 acre property. Contact us to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Sandra Espiritu, Enchanted Sun Realty at 575-532-5406

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102120)

2730 Scenic Circle, Las Cruces, 88011

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage home with 1436 square feet of living space. This well-kept home is sunny and bright with newer roof, newer A/C, newer kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets. Low maintenance yard with charming red brick pathway all around and tall evergreens for privacy. All window covering stay. Just a joy to see!

For open house information, contact Charlotte Pinkerton, RE/MAX Classic Realty at 575-524-8788

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102016)

