On the hunt for a home in Lafayette? These houses are on the market

(Lafayette, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lafayette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

301 S Wakefield Drive, Lafayette, 70503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful find in the heart of Lafayette. This home has a splash of modern touches and a splash of elegant history combined to make a beautiful home for your family. This home features 3 beds, 2 baths with an open floor plan. Stained concrete, laminate and original wood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has stained glass cabinet doors with antique shuttered doors on the pantry. This home has antique glass doors from Europe. An extra space in the home could be used as an office, 4th bedroom or an extra living space. A pair of vintage cypress doors leading to a beautiful backyard oasis. This amazing backyard has a wraparound patio in the back of the house. This home is not in a flood zone and does not require flood insurance. A generator will come with the purchase of this home.

210 Starlight Drive, Lafayette, 70501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $186,500 | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in None

New homes in Northwood! D.R. Hortons Newest Community is conveniently located North, off Louisiana Avenue Exit at I-10. Ashort drive to Evangeline Thruway, Carencro, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Broussard, and Duson. Northwood is 5 minutes from I-10 and The Stirling Lafayette Shopping Center. This fine community is also minutes from the Acadia Park and Mountain Bike Trails.This area has several school to choose from: Lafayette Parish Schools, David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy, 3 Christian Schools, 4 Catholic schools and 2 Charter Schools.With homes starting in the 180s, you are sure to find the perfect home for you and your family.Stop by today and find out why D.R. Horton is America's Builder!

2057 Bushville Hwy, Arnaudville, 70512 3 Beds 1 Bath | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

115 acres (please verify) ready to be your next homesite or business oppurtunity. The property runs highway to highway, so the property can easily be accessed via Breaux Bridge or Henderson. Property includes a 3 bedroom 1 bath home, 90 acres of crawfish ponds, A full barn (40 x 60) that has been concreted to be utilized for the selling of crawfish. There are 4 water wells on the property( one is residential)- The property also has a fully stocked 4 acre pond. This property is just waiting for you to start building your future and living out your dreams!

204 Golden Cypress Dr, Youngsville, 70592 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located in beautiful Cypress Gardens Subdivision, just minutes away from restaurants, Rouse's, and the Sports Complex. This open floor plan has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths all in 1864 square feet. Gorgeous wood floors, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, and 3 cm quartzite are just a few of the well appointed amenities that grace this home. Don't miss out, call us today. Nicole Hebert 337-278-7489 or Christie Theaux 337-298-2340

