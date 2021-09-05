CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

On the hunt for a home in Clarksville? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 4 days ago

(Clarksville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Clarksville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8MdK_0bnMdKn600

2 Mills Creek, Clarksville, 37042

4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in 2021

LG Master w/ His & Her WIC's/ TILE Shower & Jetted Tub, LG Country Kitchen w/ ISLAND, GRANITE Tops & Tile BACKSPLASH, LG Great Room w/ Electric Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, LG Laundry Rm, Custom Trim, Wood & Tile Flooring, 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room, Covered Deck & FULLY SODDED YARD!! *****SMART HOME*****

For open house information, contact Laura Stasko, Keller Williams Realty at 931-648-8500

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2240358)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAHuP_0bnMdKn600

3416 Foxrun Ln, Clarksville, 37042

4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Wait what?? Yes you read that right!! 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Primary on the main level. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious Livingroom. Large eat-in kitchen overlooks the backyard. This backyard is one that has to be seen, it is gorgeous with deck, pavered patio and lovely planters. **Professional Photos Coming**

For open house information, contact Monica Trigueros, Sweet Home Realty and Property Management at 931-933-7946

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2276430)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUuzL_0bnMdKn600

73 Wellington Fields, Clarksville, 37043

3 Beds 3 Baths | $498,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,490 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Stunning Reda Home Builders home, the "177 Plan". This home features 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room, huge living room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen, primary bedroom on main floor, SS appliances/tile/granite, beautiful flooring throughout with a side loaded 2 car garage. **Sample Photo Only**Selections and Layout May Vary**

For open house information, contact Jennifer Murphy, Keller Williams Realty at 931-648-8500

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2256416)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F78iW_0bnMdKn600

792 Isaac Ct, Clarksville, 37040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Well maintained one owner home! Bonus rm. above 2 car garage. Cul-de-sac lot! Split bedroom plan. Formal Dining room or use as an office. 9' &12' ceilings.Primary bathroom has garden tub & separate shower!

For open house information, contact Todd Harvey, Byers & Harvey Inc. at 931-647-3501

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2280102)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Clarksville Updates

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville, TN
180
Followers
218
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Clarksville, TN
Business
City
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Clarksville, TN
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Murphy
Person
Todd Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Great Room#Bonus Room#Wic#Backsplash#Lg Laundry Rm#Byers Harvey Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy