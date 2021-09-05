On the hunt for a home in Clarksville? These houses are on the market

(Clarksville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Clarksville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2 Mills Creek, Clarksville, 37042 4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in 2021

LG Master w/ His & Her WIC's/ TILE Shower & Jetted Tub, LG Country Kitchen w/ ISLAND, GRANITE Tops & Tile BACKSPLASH, LG Great Room w/ Electric Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, LG Laundry Rm, Custom Trim, Wood & Tile Flooring, 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room, Covered Deck & FULLY SODDED YARD!! *****SMART HOME*****

For open house information, contact Laura Stasko, Keller Williams Realty at 931-648-8500

3416 Foxrun Ln, Clarksville, 37042 4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Wait what?? Yes you read that right!! 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Primary on the main level. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious Livingroom. Large eat-in kitchen overlooks the backyard. This backyard is one that has to be seen, it is gorgeous with deck, pavered patio and lovely planters. **Professional Photos Coming**

For open house information, contact Monica Trigueros, Sweet Home Realty and Property Management at 931-933-7946

73 Wellington Fields, Clarksville, 37043 3 Beds 3 Baths | $498,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,490 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Stunning Reda Home Builders home, the "177 Plan". This home features 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room, huge living room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen, primary bedroom on main floor, SS appliances/tile/granite, beautiful flooring throughout with a side loaded 2 car garage. **Sample Photo Only**Selections and Layout May Vary**

For open house information, contact Jennifer Murphy, Keller Williams Realty at 931-648-8500

792 Isaac Ct, Clarksville, 37040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Well maintained one owner home! Bonus rm. above 2 car garage. Cul-de-sac lot! Split bedroom plan. Formal Dining room or use as an office. 9' &12' ceilings.Primary bathroom has garden tub & separate shower!

For open house information, contact Todd Harvey, Byers & Harvey Inc. at 931-647-3501