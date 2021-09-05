CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

On the hunt for a home in Mckinney? These houses are on the market

Mckinney Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Mckinney, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mckinney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iEhU_0bnMdJuN00

7320 Lavenham Drive, Plano, 75025

3 Beds 3 Baths | $427,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Spacious PlanoISD home w new carpet throughout and fresh interior paint. Amazing floorplan that includes extra living space off kitchen that could be dining or playroom.Large Island kitchen w breakfast nook. Master down & additional bedrooms up. Enclosed sunroom off back of house by pool! Pool has extra yard too plus separate hot tub in it's own unique space w outdoor deck and bar hangout area. Second backyard on other side of house big enough for pets and playset! Upstairs additional living area could be 4th bedroom, guest space or even home office area! Foundation work completed in August with fully transferable warranty! New Roof in 2020! **MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED! Submit highest&best by 5PM Sat Sept 4!**

For open house information, contact Sarah Morris, Fathom Realty at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14653205)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yY8Pt_0bnMdJuN00

5925 Weston Drive, Mckinney, 75070

4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,242 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence located in exemplary Allen ISD. Constructed over two levels, this home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for entertaining. A spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard and flows into the kitchen. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home complete with large quartz island, huge walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances & soft close cabinets and drawers. Adjacent to the living room is the primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, a tub and huge glass shower. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms 2 of which share a Jack and Jill bathroom and a large game room.

For open house information, contact Muska Saleem, Engel & Volkers Dallas Southlake at 817-416-2700

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-DFW14627447)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sultk_0bnMdJuN00

14308 Badlands Drive, Frisco, 75035

5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,039 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This Highland built home is a beauty, located in highly acclaimed Frisco ISD. Comes with nail down hardwood floors, custom built master closet that connects to laundry room(with sink) and a guest suit on 1st floor. Upstairs boasts a game room, playroom, media room, en-suite bedroom, and 2 other bedrooms. House is full of upgrades. Did I mention BACKYARD OASIS…vacation in you own backyard!! Minutes away from shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Andrea Williams, ADM Realty at 214-405-3484

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14642506)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icaB8_0bnMdJuN00

12184 Nandina Lane, Frisco, 75035

5 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,921 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Must see 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with an oversized yard! Hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, complete with a curved staircase leading upstairs. The Custom kitchen with an oversized granite island is perfect for a gathering of any size! Incredible media room complete with a wet bar! Enjoy the comfort of this beauty, nestled in prestigious Stonelake Estates & the luxury of easy access to highways, shopping & more!

For open house information, contact Katherine Ballard, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc. at 214-521-7355

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14634650)

With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

