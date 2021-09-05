On the hunt for a home in Charleston? These houses are on the market

(Charleston, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Charleston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1851 Christian Road, Charleston, 29407 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Gorgeously updated brick home on shaded corner lot in desirable West Ashley inside 526! Close to everything, this open floorplan home boasts wood floors throughout, Travertine countertops, new designer light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse style porcelain sink, tiled walk-in shower in master, and more! This house was beautifully remodeled 3 years ago (new roof, new garage floor, new garage door, new HVAC) and current owner has added a beautiful privacy fence, designer lighting, smart thermostat, preventative flood flaps in garage, ceiling fans in bedrooms, designer hardware on cabinets in kitchen/bathrooms, landscaping, and a smart home security system. Back yard is large and private, and property has mature landscaping and gorgeous old oaks!

126 Brailsford Street, Charleston, 29492 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,289,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,034 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Southern charm curb appeal with double porches welcoming all who arrive.Pristine, meticulously well maintained townhome in prestigious Daniel Island Park. This townhome offers all hardwood floors on both the first and second floor, high ceilings, thick crown molding and base boards, even in the closets!The gourmet kitchen opens freely to the expansive living room, dining room and additional seating area make entertaining a breeze. One the first floor you will also find an office or flex room to be used as you choose. The elevator can take you to the 2nd floor where you will find the primary bedroom with access to the upper piazza. An ensuite luxurious bath enhanced with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate large tiled shower give that spa like feel. Notice the tile in all the showers seem to tile endlessly to the crown molding. Enjoy those calming views and the soft breeze often found on the upper balcony. Just down the hall is the spacious laundry room conveniently located near the primary bedroom. Extra cabinets for storage are a plus. At the end of the hall are two nice sized secondary bedrooms each with their own en suite baths. Perfect for your guests. The screened in porch overlooks a cozy courtyard near the 2 car garage. You will find plenty of privacy in your peaceful setting. Please confirm any information deemed important in the decision making process. There is a one time buyers fee paid at closing to the Daniel Island Community Enhancement Fund equal to 1/2% X purchase price. When submitting an offer please provide a completed DI Resale addendum, DICEF form, and seller's disclosure which are attached. The amenities package depends on the club membership the buyer chooses after meeting with the representative for DI club memberships.

505 White Chapel Circle, Charleston, 29412 5 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,654 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to 505 White Chapel Circle, a well-located and well-designed home in the heart of James Island. With convenient shopping and dining within walking distance, proximity to downtown Charleston (10 minutes), Folly beach (20 minutes), and Harbor View Elementary zoning, this location is hard to beat. Part of the sought-after neighborhood, Woodward Pointe, including 100 custom homes with established landscaping, sidewalks, and traditional architecture, this home does not disappoint. While it may initially charm you with the spacious front porch, the practical spaces and thoughtful updates will make you call this true 5-bedroom plus enclosed office your forever home.With a wonderful balance of traditional and modern, the first-floor layout includes a formal dining room, a beautifull converted office space, plus an open-living concept. The kitchen boasts a gas range (2018), newer refrigerator, porcelain tile backsplash, under-the-cabinet lights, and durable Corian countertops. The adjoining eating space makes mealtime easy and flows naturally into the living area. This space has a gas fireplace with stone surround and plenty of space for entertaining. In addition, you will find a laundry room and a recently renovated powder room nearby. Find the master suite at the top of the stairs. The vaulted ceiling gives this room a retreat-like feel as do his and hers walk in closets, and the newly renovated master bathroom complete with a free-standing bathtub, glass shower with marble inlay, hexagonal floor tile and new lighting. Further down the hallway you will find 4 additional bedrooms with ample space, closets and a hall bath. The largest bedroom at the end of the hall could easily be used as a children's playroom, secondary living room, office, or exercise area. Beyond the first and second floor, don't miss the garage and outdoor spaces. The garage is spacious with lots of room, substantial floor to ceiling built-in shelving, workshop area, and tv. The front porch runs along the entire width of the house and the screened in porch in the rear has an attached patio for grilling. Additional features include a custom office built-in with file folder drawers, front porch swing, tankless water heater, newer washer (2018) and dishwasher (2017), 14 ft gate in the side yard, plantation shutters, mature landscaping (full grown Olive and Japanese Snowball trees) and neutral paint thru out. This house has ALL the spaces, lovely updates, and a fabulous location. Move right in and call it home!

747 Swan Avenue, Charleston, 29414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,479 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Huge Opportunity!! Take a look at this price in West Ashley!! Priced under $250k! This wonderful property is situated on a beautiful lot in the heart of West Ashley. This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home has a ton of potential. As you enter the home, there is a beautiful foyer area which leads to the spacious living room. The floor plan is ideal and there is definitely an opportunity to open it up further by removing some of the walls. Off of the living room, you will find the kitchen, along with a large eat-in kitchen area as well. The master bedroom features its own bathroom. The other two bedrooms are both very spacious and have ample room for your furniture. As you walk out the back of the home, there is a nice patio area. This is also plenty of room to add onto the home for additional living living area, a sunroom, or a huge screened in porch. The lot is incredible and is fully fenced in throughout the back. This home falls into an incredible location! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, parks, hospitals, and more. Close to Historic Downtown Charleston and the beaches!

