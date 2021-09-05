Take a look at these homes for sale in Melbourne

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne News Watch
(Melbourne, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melbourne. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeoRF_0bnMdFNT00

1867 Seagrape Street, Palm Bay, 32905

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Ready for peace and quiet? Perfectly situated on TWO LOTS with almost 1/4 acre backing up to woods, this spacious home has been expanded more than once, for a total of almost 1900 square feet under air. Roof is new - only 1 year old. With some elbow grease and love, this residence could be restored back to its tropical paradise days! There's an in-ground pool and spacious fenced-in back yard with a gazebo and freshly painted decking. The kitchen with island is large and open with plenty of cabinetry. Indoor Laundry, too! This property also has a circle driveway for convenience of coming and going. Come and see what this home has to offer! Located in Palm Bay Colony, a 55+ community where you own your land. HOA membership is voluntary ($1500 one time fee) and $35/month. Amenities include a large pool, tennis, shuffleboard, and more! Call Neighborhood Expert, Amy Lucas at (321)576-7303!

For open house information, contact Amy Lucas, Keller Williams Realty Brevard at 321-259-1170

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-913996)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYZpa_0bnMdFNT00

205 Strand Drive, Melbourne Beach, 32951

3 Beds 4 Baths | $809,900 | Condominium | 1,921 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Harbor Island Beach Club, a brand new luxurious waterfront community. It is the perfect location for riverfront to oceanfront living, and has the best in coastal living amenities for the entire family! Here you will enjoy the soft Atlantic Ocean breezes, tropical landscaping, and beautiful waterfront views. The breathtaking ocean sunrises and stunning river sunsets will make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise. Enjoy private beach access and riverfront privileges, including a resort-style swimming pool, shaded community cabanas, restroom/ shower facilities, and a private marina. There are 42 available boat slips for lease with direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway where you can explore the gorgeous untouched areas located near the world famous Sebastian Inlet and Cocoa Beach.

For open house information, contact Dave Magua, The Keyes Company at 561-750-1000

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10295089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtoCa_0bnMdFNT00

2520 Glatter Road, Malabar, 32950

3 Beds 2 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,920 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Unique home situated on 8 Acres! Only 1/2 mile from the River. Plenty of room to store all your toys, boats, RV, etc. Existing barns in place for the animal lover to come raise your animals. Start a plant nursery for those with a green thumb. Create a Wedding Venue Destination. The possibilities are endless. 1.5 acre lake to enjoy from your upstairs balcony or do a little fishing. The home acreage is fenced. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a 4 Bay Carport. This listing INCLUDES 2 vacant land parcels attached to homestead property. Tax account #'s 2851075 AND 2851077 are included with home purchase.

For open house information, contact Patricia Louise Williams, Florida Indeed Real Estate Inc at 386-690-0440

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-905224)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146kFH_0bnMdFNT00

524 Susan Drive, Melbourne, 32904

2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nestled in the lovely Hollywood Estates 55plus community. Is a spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home. It's Perfect for year round residents or even those seeking a vacation spot. This fully furnished home features a nice open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, In-home laundry area, and a wonderful Florida Room and workshop for added space. The custom ramp leading into the Florida Room allows easy access to the inside. Without having to use any stairs. Also features a double driveway for plenty of parking, NEWER Roof (2018) and AC (2018). This awesome community has No Lot Rent as you OWN the LAND, low fees: $20 voluntary HOA yearly and a $105 community fee monthly. Come enjoy the community pool with shuffleboard area. Plenty of room to park your RVs and Boats. So bring your toys!

For open house information, contact Kacey Dorsey, SunCoast Real Estate Group at 321-676-5252

Copyright © 2021 Space Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCAORFL-913858)

See more property details

Melbourne News Watch

