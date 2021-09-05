Check out these homes for sale in Columbia now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Columbia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5MOg_0bnMdEUk00

14660 North Sunnyslope, Hallsville, 65255

3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch that is ready for a new family. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has large counter for barstools and lots of cabinets. Huge walk in closet in the master bedroom. Large back yard with concrete patio and 2 storage sheds. Just outside of the city limits. Backs to school property.

For open house information, contact Joan Govero, NextHome Paradigm at 573-777-4555

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188207)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ik68h_0bnMdEUk00

2401 Andy Dr., Columbia, 65202

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Remodeled 3BR/2BA home on corner lot with privacy fenced backyard. Spacious kitchen with new appliances, vaulted ceiling in main living areas, lots of natural light & modern colors/finishes. Walkout lower level is considered unfinished but has tons of usable space as well a one-car garage built-in. Lots to love here!

For open house information, contact Christy Ames, Advantage Real Estate at 660-263-3393

Copyright © 2021 Randolph County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RCBRMO-21-338)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5yH9_0bnMdEUk00

4506 Royal Lytham Dr, Columbia, 65203

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1993

You will love the open floor plan, careful updates, and high-end finishes in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch! With a spacious living room, open to the breakfast room and kitchen, you can enjoy time together, or retreat to the private bedrooms for peace and quiet. Speaking of the kitchen, granite counters, a nice island, large pantry, and tons of cabinets make this a cook's dream. Outside, you'll find a large, covered patio that opens to a fully-fenced back yard. All of these perks can be found in one of the most desirable school districts Columbia has to offer, and in a location convenient to everything. Come see this beautiful home today!

For open house information, contact Jordan Barnes, NextHome Paradigm at 573-777-4555

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188230)

