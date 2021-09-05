Take a look at these homes on the South Bend market now

(South Bend, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in South Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

12640 Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka, 46544 5 Beds 4 Baths | $940,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,405 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Magnificent 30-acre parklike estate offers the wide-open spaces and serenity of elegant country living and abundant opportunities for entertaining with the convenience of its Mishawaka location, services, Penn school district, and nearby shopping and transportation. 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath house has 3,800 square feet on two levels plus partly finished basement. Rolling landscape includes 1.5-acre irrigation lake with dock and windmill, stocked with bass, bluegill, and koi; alfalfa field tended by a nearby farmer; wooded area home to wildlife; backyard waterfall and pools built of natural ledge stone; lavish landscape plantings; tree-lined avenue; and charming gazebos, patios, and fire pits. Columned porch spans the front and opens into foyer with walnut-toned floors, dentil crown molding, and formal dining room through pocket doors to the right. Library with cherry Amish handcrafted bookcases and cabinets and fireplace leads to large greatroom with cathedral ceilings and 12x12-foot Palladian window, with electric shutters to control light, overlooking the lake. Family room with brick woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceiling opens to eat-in kitchen with space for 10, custom island with bar seating, Ayers cherry cabinets, rollout shelving, granite countertops, Viking range, commercial-grade Northland refrigerator-freezer, and large custom pantry. Main level includes powder room with granite counters and mudroom with second front door, back door, and door to three-car attached garage with painted floors and Gladiator slatwall panels. Back stairs lead to landing with access to bath and guest suite above the garage and to the main house. Front stairs, with custom wrought-iron banisters, lead to large landing and hall to master bedroom with space for office, pocket doors for walk-in closet with access to attic storage and tiled master bath with Jacuzzi tub, large shower with seat and steam unit, and separate area for a toilet and stacked washer-dryer. Two other bedrooms are on the hall as well as bath with pocket door to shower and abundant linen storage. 1,418-square-foot basement with large recreation room, laundry, storage, utility. 1,800-square-foot barn next to the 40x20-foot sports pool has three large rooms downstairs – exercise room, workshop with rolling door, and recreation room with pub-style booths – and 890-square-foot finished attic that could be developed as apartments. 1,200-square-foot pole barn with two large overhead doors could hold two RVs.

32654 Us-12, Niles, 49120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Here's that classic brick ranch you've been looking for! Featuring main level laundry, Plenty of yard (2 acres, mostly fenced) newer roof (6 years), and brand new central air. Come see today! Whether downsizing or just starting, this charming ranch won't last!

56440 Francis Avenue, Mishawaka, 46545 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 1946

The possibilities are unlimited with this large 2 bedroom property in a great location. Large family room overlooking the back yard. Enclosed front porch, eat in kitchen, new plank flooring, in the living room and dinning room, freshly painted large master with a large walk in closet, there so many other fantastic features to many to list, schedule your personal showing today you will be happy you do!

222 S Taylor Street, South Bend, 46601 2 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1890

You'll love the location of this charming 2 bedroom,2 full bath, 2 car garage home with a privacy fenced yard. You can walk 2 blocks to work downtown, with all the best restaurants or 1 block to the Studebaker mansion (Tippecanoe Place), walk 2 blocks to the baseball stadium, and drive 5 minutes to Notre Dame. New zoning allows almost anything. There is a full basement, nicely painted, with a new water heater & new softener & glass block windows. The laundry room, on the main floor, could be an office or 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors below carpet, built same year as Studebaker mansion. There are ALL newer appliances, all new cabinets & counter tops, and all new lights, inside and out, including 2 motion detector lights. Same owner 24 years, lovingly restored.

