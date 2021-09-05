CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Top homes for sale in Yuma

Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 4 days ago

(Yuma, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yuma. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdUVX_0bnMdAxq00

1471 State Ave, Yuma, 85350

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Save on your electric bill this summer with this solar panel equipped, three bedroom, two bath home situated on ample corner lot in Somerton, AZ This home features tile floors throughout, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large addition that can be used as a family game room. Call today for more information.

For open house information, contact Veronica Blasio, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20212590)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tElk9_0bnMdAxq00

3584 W 13 Pl, Yuma, 85364

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,250 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Move in ready! This home is a total gem and an entertainers dream. Great covered patio and crystal clear pool with upgraded cleaning and aeration to keep pool cold all summer long! Plenty of parking for all the toys too! New A/C, water heater, and even a whole home air scubber for pollen and pet dander! Do not hesitate as this gorgeous home will not last long.

For open house information, contact Dawn Lawson, Arizona Land Sales of Yuma LLC at 928-342-8375

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20212538)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYC0K_0bnMdAxq00

2714 W County 18 St, Somerton, 85350

5 Beds 3 Baths | $539,000 | 3,335 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large executive home with many features and upgrades to list! Spread out over 1.68 Acres of land is now available! Live with the perfect combo of Luxury and privacy. Amazing open concept kitchen! Split floor-plan with 4 bed and library/office that could be used as another bedroom. Master suite with fireplace and bathroom combo, and a huge walk-in closet!. Lots of room to get creative and this property, even has about 80 producing date trees. Plenty of potential for a family to make this estate their own.

For open house information, contact German Lopez, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20213179)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJwdQ_0bnMdAxq00

841 W Rosewood Dr, Yuma, 85364

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Come grab this charming home before it goes! It has everything you have been looking for. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is within close proximity to parks, school, stores, and the hospital. With tile throughout the house and the AC replaced in 2018 this home will also keep your bills lower in the summer! Plus, alley access with a one car garage, double gates, and low maintenance yard. Call today to get a private tour of this Yuma gem!

For open house information, contact Joshua Lugo, Exit Realty Yuma at 928-783-1900

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20212916)

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

